The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Automotive Mentoring Group (AMG)

CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Mentoring Group (AMG) collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

In November 2025, the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with the Automotive Mentoring Group (AMG) in Bedford Park, an organization that provides mentorship and hands‑on automotive training to at-risk young adults pursuing career opportunities in the trades.

Volunteers supported a fundraising event hosted for potential donors, assisting with guided tours of the facility. Donors had the chance to tour the shop, meet program participants, and observe the hands-on instruction that helps students build confidence, skills, and long-term career pathways.

“It has been an honor to support AMG’s mission for several years,” said Alan Handler, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation. “Their determination to help their participants is admirable and they are changing lives.” The SBB Research Group Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to assist AMG and support their ongoing work to create meaningful training and mentorship pathways for young adults.

To learn more about the Automotive Mentoring Group, please visit: https://www.amgmentoring.org/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org