AVAX One Reports Preliminary Full Year 2025 Financial Results & Introduces 2026 Guidance

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today reported its preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and introduced financial guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Preliminary Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights ($ in Millions USD, unaudited)

9-Months Ended Sep’25 3-Months Ended Dec’251 12-Months Ended Dec’25 Revenue $1.3M $1.1M $2.3M EBITDA2 $(5.2)M $(2.1)M $(7.3)M

Full Year 2026 Guidance ($ in Millions USD)

Current Spot Price3 2025 Avg. Price4 2025 High Price5 Revenue $11M - $12M $24M - $25M $43M - $44M Change vs. prior year period ~5x ~10x ~19x EBITDA2 $2M - $3M $10M - $11M $24M - $25M

The Company also preliminarily reports the following strong fundamentals:

Approximately three years of operating capital on hand

Institutional stability through corporate governance framework and strong Board and management teams

Ability to generate sufficient cash to run operations without selling DAT assets due to income from its staking and mining operations

Intrinsic shareholder value in assets at almost two times current stock price





“We are entering 2026 with a fundamentally transformed operating model following the launch of our Avalanche digital asset treasury strategy in November 2025,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One. “While last year’s financial results reflect a transition period, nearly half of our revenue was generated in the fourth quarter following the implementation of our DAT strategy, demonstrating the early impact of this pivot. As we move into 2026, we expect the full-year benefit of AVAX accumulation and staking to meaningfully scale our revenue profile and drive positive EBITDA under current market conditions. Our guidance framework reflects disciplined capital deployment and a structure designed to generate operating leverage across a range of digital asset price scenarios.

“Capital allocation remains central to our value creation framework. In November, our Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase program, and through February 27, 2026, we have repurchased 2,423,383 shares of our common stock. We believe the market is currently reflecting a disconnect between our share price and the intrinsic value of the business, and view this gap as a compelling opportunity to deploy capital accretively. As a result, we intend to remain opportunistic in executing repurchases when pricing does not appropriately reflect the strength of our platform and long-term earnings potential. We will continue to balance buybacks alongside AVAX accumulation and staking expansion, allocating capital dynamically to maximize long-term AVAX per share and shareholder value.”

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

($ in Millions, unaudited)

Preliminary 2025 Financial Highlights ($ in millions) 9-Months Ended Sep’25 3-Months Ended Dec’25 12-Months Ended Dec’25 Revenue $ 1.3 $ 1.1 $ 2.3 Total operating expenses 7.2 8.8 16.0 Operating loss (6.0 ) (7.7 ) (13.7 ) Other expenses 9.4 6.7 16.1 Net loss from continuing operations (15.4 ) (14.4 ) (29.8 ) EBITDA Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 0.9 0.3 1.2 Intangible asset impairment - 5.1 5.1 Bitcoin unrealized gain on market valuation (0.1 ) 0.3 0.2 Foreign exchange loss 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Unrealized loss on market valuation - AVAX tokens - 5.8 5.8 Accretion of interest on debentures 2.3 0.8 3.1 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (3.0 ) - (3.0 ) Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible debt (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of warrant liability 10.1 0.0 10.1 Other income (0.1 ) 0.1 0.0 EBITDA (5.2 ) (2.1 ) (7.3 )





Full Year 2026 Guidance Scenarios ($ in millions) Current Spot Price 2025 Avg. Price 2025 High Price Revenue $ 11.4 $ 24.2 $ 43.3 Total operating expenses 10.6 14.9 20.3 Operating income 0.9 9.4 23.0 Other expenses 0.8 0.8 0.8 Net income from continuing operations 0.1 8.6 22.3 EBITDA Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1.3 1.3 1.3 Accretion of interest on debentures 0.8 0.8 0.8 EBITDA 2.2 10.7 24.3





Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

1 Reflects launch Digital Asset Treasury strategy in November 2025

2 The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the Company’s expected results in accordance with GAAP. (See “Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Information” below).

3 Assumes Bitcoin price of ($70,000.00) and Avalanche price of ($9.00).

4 Assumes Bitcoin price of ($101,877.40) and Avalanche price of ($22.43).

5 Assumes Bitcoin price of ($124,720.00) and Avalanche price of ($44.10).