Verum Messenger Launched Its Own Payment System - Verum Finance

Verum Messenger has announced a new update introducing its own integrated payment system — Verum Finance. The new functionality expands the capabilities of the messenger, transforming it into a comprehensive digital ecosystem that combines communication and financial tools within a single secure environment.

Verum Finance

With the latest update, users can top up their balance directly inside the app without switching to third-party services. A virtual banking card is available within the system and can be used for online payments and digital services. The platform also supports transfers between accounts, allowing users to send funds to other Verum accounts.

For the banking cards Apple Pay support has been implemented, enabling fast and contactless payments through Apple’s infrastructure.

According to company representatives, the integration of financial tools is a logical step in the platform’s development:

“We are consistently building a digital ecosystem where communication, security, and financial management are unified within a single application. Our goal is to provide users with a convenient and secure tool for everyday tasks without the need to rely on multiple separate services.”

The developers emphasize that security remains a top priority. Financial operations are integrated into Verum’s overall security architecture, including encryption and user-side access control.

Verum Messenger is positioned as a multifunctional platform combining secure chats and calls, VPN, eSIM, anonymous email, AI tools, offline communication capabilities, and cryptocurrency solutions. The integration of Verum Finance further expands the concept of the app as a unified digital environment.

The application is available on the App Store.

