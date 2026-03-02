Health-ISAC Releases Its 2025 Annual Report

ORLANDO, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Health-ISAC ), the non-profit industry-led organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats, announces the release of its 2025 Annual Report.

Celebrating 15 Years of Global Resilience

The 2025 report marks a major milestone: 15 years of valuable service to the Health Sector. The theme of this year’s report, "Cultivating Resilience," highlights Health-ISAC's commitment to nurturing a robust circle of security professionals who share best practices and services to protect patients globally.

Health-ISAC bolstered sector resilience in 2025 by achieving true "follow-the-sun" coverage through the addition of Cyber Threat Intelligence Analysts in the Asia-Pacific region. This global footprint was further enhanced by the addition of 90 percent of the public hospitals in Belgium to the community and the appointment of European Operations Director Vasileios Mingos to the European Commission’s Health Cybersecurity Advisory Board. Throughout the year, the Threat Operations Center remained a critical pipeline for defense, disseminating over 1,300 Targeted Alerts regarding high-risk vulnerabilities like compromised credentials and exposed servers. Additionally, the organization launched the Member Tabletop Exercise (MTX) Program, an initiative that provides highly customized, security simulations to help identify and bridge operational gaps.

"The 2025 report showcases how much we have cultivated over the past year to ensure global resilience," says Denise Anderson, Health-ISAC President and CEO. "Just as circle irrigation revolutionized farming by efficiently nourishing crops, Health-ISAC fosters a thriving community dedicated to protecting the health sector. Our expansion in APAC and our efforts in taking down threat actor infrastructure are just a few examples of our community's success in 2025".

The full 2025 Annual Report highlights the key successes and strategic insights for the year, capturing Health-ISAC’s essential role in advancing global health sector security and operational resilience. Access the report here .

About Health-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Health Sector so companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience.

Health-ISAC connects thousands of health sector security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force multiplier that enables health organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

Health-ISAC

12249 Science Drive

Suite 370

Orlando, FL 32826

+1 321-593-1470

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/health-isac/

X: https://x.com/HealthISAC