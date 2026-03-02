Michigan’s Up North Region Getting New Jellystone Park Camp-Resort this Spring

Editor's Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request forms here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan’s Up North region, renowned for its outdoor recreation and fun, will soon welcome a major new family camping and entertainment destination to Ogemaw County. The former Outdoor Adventure Lake of the North Resort and Campground is being converted to a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location. The park, located at 3070 Elm Drive in West Branch, was recently acquired by new owners who operate the award-winning Jellystone Park location in Grayling, Michigan.

Reservations are now being taken for the camping season, which opens April 24. Book here: at https://www.campjellystone.com/michigan/jellystone-park-lake-north





Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and mini golf, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

In addition to the Lake of the North and Grayling locations, there are Michigan Jellystone Park locations in Frankenmuth, North Port Huron, Petoskey and South Haven.

Set on beautiful Lake George, the pet-friendly Jellystone Park Lake of the North features both RV sites and cozy cottages. Along with a swimming pool and beach, kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy a wide array of organized Jellystone Park activities, including interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear.

A full schedule of themed weekends will provide endless entertainment. From the Wake up the Bears Weekend on opening day to Christmas in July, the fun will be non-stop. Check out the calendar here: https://www.campjellystone.com/michigan/jellystone-park-lake-north/activities-and-characters

“We are so excited to be bringing Jellystone Park to the Up North,” said Co-owner Marley Behnke. “This resort already has so many great features. With all the new activities we are adding families will create memories that will last forever.”

Other attractions at Jellystone Park Lake of the North include:

Mini golf course

Kayaks and paddle boards

Fishing lake

Live entertainment

Playground

Volleyball

Horseshoes

Game room

A Jellystone Park stay is a great value as most activities are included in the cost of an RV site or cottage. To make a spring or summer vacation even more affordable, Jellystone Park Lake of the North is offering an introductory special. Guests can stay three nights and get their fourth night free. Book here https://www.campjellystone.com/michigan/jellystone-park-lake-north using promo code b3g12026.

With a limited number of seasonal RV sites available, Jellystone Park Lake of the North is the perfect place to enjoy the location’s new Yogi Bear-themed attractions and activities all season long. Seasonal sites start at $3,750 with optional boat and side-by-side storage also available.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b948482-74ab-4e84-a742-4d838db28862