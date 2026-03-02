The Honest Company Introduces Sensitive Rich Cream, Delivering Gentle Care for All Ages

Deep Nourishment for All Ages : A rich, ultra-hydrating cream designed to deliver 48 hours of moisture while soothing dryness, reducing visible redness and supporting the skin’s moisture barrier.

Sensitive Rich Cream by Honest is an ultra‑nourishing moisturizer made for all ages, delivering 48 hours of hydration while visibly calming redness and supporting the skin’s moisture barrier.

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products for everyone – from babies to adults, today announced Sensitive Rich Cream, the newest addition to the company’s growing Sensitive Personal Care Collection.

The deeply nourishing moisturizer is thoughtfully designed for all ages and is ideal for dry, sensitive skin types. It is gentle enough for a baby’s delicate skin yet effective enough to soothe dryness at any age. The rich, luxurious formula delivers 48 hours of lasting moisture while helping visibly reduce redness and support the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s self-care that effortlessly fits into your daily routine – and it feels as good as it performs.

Soothing Hydration & Barrier Support : Infused with barrier‑supporting ingredients like Shea Butter, Honest's Soothing Phyto‑Blend™ and a calming blend of Bisabolol + Ginger Root Extract, this formula delivers 48 hours of rich hydration. Perfect for daily wear, Honest Sensitive Rich Cream helps visibly reduce redness* and supports the skin’s moisture barrier for softer, radiant, healthy‑looking skin. *Based on a three-week clinical study with 48 children aged six-months to five-years, 100% had a visible reduction in skin redness and dryness, as observed by a clinical grader.

The new Honest Sensitive Rich Cream is the kind of everyday essential you’ll reach for repeatedly to support your skin looking healthier and feeling softer and smoother with every use.

“At The Honest Company, we believe sensitive skin deserves uncompromising care – and that’s why the new Sensitive Rich Cream was developed to provide soothing hydration for every age, from baby to adult,” said Erin Thoensen, President of the Baby Operating Unit at The Honest Company.

Honest’s Sensitive Rich Cream is available online at Amazon , with in-store and online availability rolling out at Target and other retailers nationwide.

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company [NASDAQ: HNST] is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious™ products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

