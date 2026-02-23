The Honest Company Brings Back Scented Sanitizing Wipes with Naturally Derived Fragrances

Cleanliness On-the-Go: The Honest Company’s best-selling Fragrance Free Sanitizing Wipes are now available in Lavender and Grapefruit scents and travel‑friendly pack sizes.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products for everyone—from babies to adults, today announced the return of scented options for the brand’s fan-favorite Fragrance Free Sanitizing Wipes. Now available again in Lavender and Grapefruit scents, the fragrant wipes build on the brand’s trusted antibacterial formula that is effective and safe for use on hands.

Perfect for cough and cold season, travel days, school routines, and everyday moments in between, Honest Sanitizing Wipes provide a convenient way to clean hands when soap and water are not readily available for adults and families on-the-go. Redesigned in fresh packaging, the naturally scented wipes return in travel-size 15-count packs, and are also offered in 50-count sizes that are made with a hard top lid and flexible seal to keep wipes wet.

Ingredient Overview:

Kills 99.99% of germs.*

Made with 65% plant-derived alcohol and a touch of aloe + glycerin.

Made with naturally derived fragrance.

Made without Benzalkonium Chloride (BZK), synthetic fragrances, parabens, phenoxyethanol or elemental chlorine processing.

EWG Verified®, Dermatologist tested, toxicologist audited + cruelty free

Complies with the alcohol levels recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for hand sanitizing products when soap and water are not available.





The returning lineup joins Honest Sanitizing Sprays on shelves to give shoppers more flexibility across sizes and scents, while maintaining the same proven performance of Honest's Sanitizing Wipes.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the beloved natural fragrance options that our customers have been asking for with the return of the Lavender and Grapefruit Sanitizing Wipes,” said Megan Williams, President of the Adult Operating Unit at The Honest Company. “And with more portable size options, we’re introducing thoughtful updates to Honest’s Sanitizing Wipes that fit seamlessly into busy days, travel plans, and seasonal moments throughout the year.”

Honest’s Sanitizing Wipes are available online on Amazon and Target.com , with availability on Walmart.com coming soon.

*Kills 99.99% of most illness causing germs

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company [NASDAQ: HNST] is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious™ products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

Honest Contact:

MJ Johnson | The Honest Company | Mjohnson@honest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e2441f5-5ef4-4aac-8486-76f771129f9a