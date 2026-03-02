PACHA Debuts Improved Organic Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas at Expo West, Signals Next Phase of Growth

Anaheim, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACHA , the pioneering brand in regenerative, gut friendly, allergen-free baked goods, announced three major milestones today at Natural Products Expo West 2026 that signal its next phase of growth, including a new USDA Certified Organic Sourdough Buckwheat Tortilla recipe, expansion into approximately 250 West Coast Target stores, and recognition as a NEXTY Awards Finalist in the Gluten-Free Product category. The developments mark a pivotal moment as PACHA evolves beyond bread into a broader platform of nutrient-dense, clean, functional, gut-healthy staple foods built on real fermentation, sprouting, and ingredient simplicity.

Environmental Stewardship and Regenerative Impact

Underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship, soil health and farmer partnerships, the brand — the first and only verified regenerative bread sold nationwide — reported a 50% year-over-year increase in regenerative acreage in 2025. PACHA prevented nearly 850,000 bags and plastic clips from going to the landfill thanks to the 100% certified home-compostable packaging used for all products.

Additionally, PACHA has joined the Purpose Pledge , a collaborative initiative anchored in ten clear commitments that embed purpose into company governance, operations, and supply chains. It brings together an ecosystem of companies and allied support organizations in a shared, accountable community—where members learn from one another and measure progress publicly and transparently.

NEW: An Updated Sourdough Buckwheat Tortilla

Building on its position as the first brand to bring sourdough buckwheat tortillas to market, PACHA is debuting an updated Sourdough Buckwheat Tortilla recipe at Expo West. The refined formulation delivers noticeably improved pliability and durability while preserving the brand’s signature sourdough buckwheat flavor.

The updated recipe uses just three ingredients: sprouted buckwheat, psyllium husk, and sea salt. The addition of psyllium husk enhances structure and performance while maintaining PACHA’s clean-label standards. The recipe doesn’t rely on gums, binders, or ultra-processed additives common in the gluten-free category. PACHA’s tortillas remain the only sourdough tortillas on the market and are free from gluten, grains, and all top-9 allergens.

As the gluten-free category faces increasing scrutiny for ultra-processed ingredients, consumers are seeking simpler formulations that deliver functional benefits. According to ADM’s 2024 consumer trends report, 65% of Americans associate gut health with overall wellness, fueling demand for fermented, clean-label staples that go beyond “free-from” claims and support everyday nourishment.

To put the updated tortillas to the test, PACHA will host a Regenerative Taco Happy Hour at its Expo West booth (N1589) on Thursday, March 5, from 3:30–5:00 PM. Media and attendees are invited to grab a taco and see for themselves how the new recipe folds, holds, and tastes. The tacos will feature thoughtfully sourced ingredients, with participation from regenerative-aligned partner brands, including Origin Milk and fellow NEXTY finalist Starwalker Ranch.

“These updated tortillas represent how we think about the future of food at PACHA,” said Adam Hiner, Co-Founder and CEO of PACHA. “By extending our fermentation-first standards beyond bread and into everyday staples, we’re building foods that perform in real kitchens without relying on gums or fillers, even as we scale into larger retail environments.”

Target Expansion

PACHA is announcing its upcoming launch into Target, with its Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas expected to roll out to approximately 200 West Coast stores in May of 2026. The expansion marks a significant step in bringing regenerative, allergen-free staple foods to a broader, more mainstream audience. The tortillas are currently available for purchase at Whole Foods Market.

NEXTY Award Finalist

Beyond its product and retail announcements, PACHA’s Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas have been named a NEXTY Awards Finalist in the Gluten-Free Product category, one of the natural products industry’s most respected honors recognizing standout innovation, integrity, and impact.

Presented annually at Natural Products Expo West, the NEXTY Awards celebrate brands that are raising the bar for quality, ingredient transparency, and responsible product development. Finalist status reflects both product excellence and alignment with the evolving priorities of natural and specialty retailers.

PACHA’s New Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas at a Glance:

What’s New: PACHA Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas gets a new recipe formula

Price: $9.49 per pack of tortillas

Availability: Target (West Coast, May 2026),

What Makes Them Unique: PACHA’s updated USDA Certified Organic Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas build on the brand’s fermentation-first approach with a refined recipe designed for better real-world performance. Made with just three ingredients, including sprouted buckwheat, psyllium husk, and sea salt, the tortillas offer improved pliability and durability without relying on gums, binders, or ultra-processed additives. They remain the only sourdough tortillas on the market and are free from gluten, grains, and top-9 allergens.

Environmental Impact Summary

PACHA’s environmental stewardship focuses on regenerative agriculture, soil health, and waste reduction through compostable packaging and farmer partnerships.

PACHA is the first and only verified regenerative bread brand sold nationwide.

Regenerative farmland supporting PACHA products increased 50% year-over-year in 2025.

All PACHA packaging is 100% home-compostable.

Compostable packaging prevented nearly 850,000 plastic bags and clips from entering landfills.

PACHA prioritizes soil health, biodiversity, and cover cropping, including buckwheat cultivation.

The company partners directly with farmers to support regenerative agriculture adoption.

About PACHA

PACHA is dedicated to providing nutrient-dense, regenerative, and allergen-free foods using whole, organic ingredients. Committed to regenerative agriculture, the company prioritizes sourcing from organic farms, focusing on biodiversity and cover crops like buckwheat. Through their regenerative certification, PACHA has helped farmers in the Midwest transition over 1500 acres of organic farmland to regenerative practices. As a member of One Step Closer (OSC), PACHA is committed to advancing sustainable food practices that benefit both people and the planet. Learn more at livepacha.com . Follow PACHA on Instagram at @livepacha .

