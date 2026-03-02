Atlanta United Fans Get Free Pizza Slices at RaceTrac to Celebrate Home Opener March 7

Atlanta, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta United fans who download the RaceTrac Rewards app can claim a free slice of pizza on March 7 before the home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To redeem this deal fans can activate the discount through the RaceTrac Rewards app and the coupon will be automatically applied at checkout at any participating RaceTrac store in Georgia.

“This is our third season supporting Atlanta United, and we’ve seen how much our loyal fanbase appreciates pre-match promotions,” said Jamie Miller, vice president of marketing for RaceTrac. “Atlanta United supporters show up like no other fans in the league, and this free promotion is a great way to fuel the energy they bring to match day.”

RaceTrac has been bringing its Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934 and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. To find the nearest store location visit RaceTrac.com. To join the RaceTrac Rewards program, download the free RaceTrac Rewards app on iOS and Android devices.

The Atlanta United home opener is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Real Salt Lake.

Disclaimer: Offer only valid after activation. Redeem at participating GA stores through the RaceTrac Rewards app on 3/7 only. Limit 1 redemption per activation. While supplies last.





About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com.





About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.



