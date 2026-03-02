Swords to Plowshares Reports Measurable Progress for Veterans Across the Bay Area

San Francisco, CA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares, the San Francisco Bay Area's leading veteran services nonprofit organization, is thrilled to share its 2025 Annual Report. The organization provided veteran-centered, comprehensive services to 2,988 veterans in 2025 - helping them access stable housing, mental healthcare, and financial security. Now in its 51st year operating as a community-based provider, Swords to Plowshares made great strides in advancing its mission to prevent and end homelessness among veterans.



The report highlights data and stories that represent the veterans Swords to Plowshares serves. In 2025, a total of 1,229 new veterans enrolled in services. Many of them are above the age of 55, live with one or more disabling condition, and earn below the poverty line.



Swords to Plowshares is proud to share that the veterans who accessed services in 2025:

Gained access to income and free VA healthcare: with Swords’ free legal services, veterans won a combined $20 million in VA disability income

with Swords’ free legal services, veterans won a combined $20 million in VA disability income Secured safe shelter: veterans accessed 11,325 nights of emergency housing prior to housing placement

veterans accessed 11,325 nights of emergency housing prior to housing placement Resided in stable supportive housing: 552 veterans with histories of chronic homelessness and disability made their homes at Swords’ six permanent supportive housing sites

552 veterans with histories of chronic homelessness and disability made their homes at Swords’ six permanent supportive housing sites Strengthened community and nutrition: 123,526 communal meals were served across Swords to Plowshares’ programs



"Our work in 2025 shows what's possible when veterans get the dignified care they deserve," said Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. "For over 50 years, Swords to Plowshares has built and refined a nationally respected model of veteran-centered care, shaped by what we learn every day from those we serve. We know what works, and we're committed to advancing solutions that move us toward a future where every veteran has a place to call home."



Access Swords to Plowshares’ 2025 Annual Report here: Annual Report 2025



About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-rooted nonprofit that provides wrap-around support for veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each year, Swords to Plowshares supports approximately 3,000 veterans as they navigate the challenges of post-military life so that they can achieve health, housing, wellness, and stability. This nationally recognized veterans service organization also advocates for the rights of veterans through community education and partnerships with local, state, and federal changemakers. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares and discover how you can help by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.