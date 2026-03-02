Midwest Housing Market Reaches Critical Inflection Point, Michael Eisenga, CEO of 1st American Properties

COLUMBUS, Wis., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a place where the American Dream was still within reach. Where a modest salary could secure a three-bedroom home on a quiet street. For decades, that place was the Midwest. Steady, dependable, and often overlooked by Wall Street, the region represented stability in an otherwise volatile national housing market.

Today, that narrative is changing.

While national headlines focused on volatility in high-growth markets such as Austin and Southwest Florida, a quieter but more concerning shift was unfolding across the Midwest. Cities including Madison, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Cleveland have experienced rapid home price appreciation that has fundamentally altered the affordability landscape.

“Many people assumed the Midwest was insulated from the housing surge,” said Michael Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties. “In reality, it was simply overlooked. Now we’re seeing price growth that far exceeds what local wages can sustainably support.”

Since 2020, Midwest home values have risen at an unprecedented pace, driven by inflationary pressures and institutional capital seeking remaining yield opportunities in traditionally stable markets. What was once viewed as a late participant in the national housing surge has now become one of its most stretched regions relative to local wage growth.

“This isn’t organic growth fueled by strong population expansion,” Eisenga added. “It’s a supply-constrained market absorbing excess capital. That creates distortion.”

Conventional data often masks the reality on the ground. Analysts frequently cite metrics from city cores, which can dilute the true impact occurring in surrounding suburban communities. In metropolitan areas like Cleveland, the most significant appreciation has occurred 10 to 20 miles outside the city center, in middle-class suburbs characterized by strong schools, low crime rates, and extremely limited housing inventory.

When stagnant urban core values are averaged with rapidly inflating suburban prices, the resulting data understates the severity of localized price surges. In several suburban counties, the typical home value has risen more than 50% since 2019, despite minimal population growth and relatively flat wage increases.

“The averages don’t tell the full story,” Eisenga explained. “If you look at the suburbs where families actually want to live, inventory has vanished and competition remains intense. That’s where affordability is eroding the fastest.”

For local families relying on traditional mortgage financing, this appreciation is compounded by higher interest rates and elevated property taxes. In many cases, monthly mortgage payments have surged dramatically since the pandemic, pushing housing costs to levels not seen in nearly two decades as a percentage of household income.

At the heart of the issue lies a structural supply shortage.

Following the 2006–2008 housing crisis, new residential construction across much of the Midwest slowed significantly and never fully recovered. In a healthy county of comparable size, annual building permits would typically range between 600 and 1,000 new homes. In many Midwestern markets, annual output has averaged closer to half that level.

“We simply stopped building at the pace these communities needed,” said Eisenga. “When supply stalls for over a decade, scarcity becomes the dominant force in pricing.”

The result is a market dominated by aging housing stock, often post-war homes built in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s—with limited modern inventory available. When updated or newly constructed homes do reach the market, pricing frequently disconnects from local income realities due to scarcity.

By contrast, high-growth Sunbelt markets such as Dallas and Tampa have seen aggressive new construction activity. Builders in these regions have responded to demand with rate buydowns, pricing adjustments, and product offerings aligned with modern buyer preferences. The influx of supply has begun stabilizing prices in many of those markets.

“In parts of the Midwest, sellers are commanding peak-level pricing on decades-old housing stock simply because buyers have limited alternatives,” Eisenga noted. “That’s not a healthy long-term situation.”

Historically, Midwestern households spent roughly 15% of gross monthly income on mortgage payments. Today, in many markets, that figure exceeds 20%, despite the housing stock often requiring significant renovation or modernization.

“This is the paradox,” Eisenga said. “On paper, the Midwest still looks affordable compared to coastal markets. But relative to local incomes, it may be more strained than ever.”

This dynamic has led to what Eisenga describes as a new reality: the Midwest is becoming “the most expensive affordable region” in the country, where nominal prices remain lower than coastal markets, but relative affordability has eroded dramatically.

The Midwest did not avoid the national housing bubble, it evolved differently. Shielded by lower absolute prices and limited speculative attention, it now faces a structural imbalance between supply, pricing, and local wage growth.

If builders do not re-engage meaningfully in these markets, inventory constraints will continue distorting valuations. Conversely, if national price corrections accelerate and capital flows retreat, Midwestern markets may face a difficult reckoning.

“Housing fundamentals always reassert themselves,” Eisenga concluded. “Prices must ultimately align with the economic capacity of the people who live and work in these communities. The key now is discipline, realism, and long-term strategy.”

