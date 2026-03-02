National Advertising Division Recommends OLLY Modify “Calm & Relaxed” Claims for Kids Chillax Supplement

New York, NY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by competitor Bayer HealthCare LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that OLLY PBC modify claims that its Kids Chillax dietary supplement supports a calm and relaxed mood “for ages 7+” to avoid conveying the message that Chillax reduces children’s activity levels.

After a decision by the National Advertising Division (NAD) (#7350) and appeal to the National Advertising Review Board (#7350-337), this matter was reopened after NAD agreed to consider new evidence submitted by OLLY.

In the original case, NAD concluded that Olly’s study was not a good fit for the challenged express claims that Kids Chillax can calm kids and make them stay engaged because, among other reasons, NAD found that the assessments used to assess anxiety levels in the study were not reliable for the youngest participants in the study.

In this reopened proceeding, OLLY submitted new evidence after modifying its advertising, including removing imagery of pandas, changing the age recommendation from 4+ to 7+, removing the language “peaceful pals” and “gently calm little minds while helping kiddos stay engaged,” and removing the claim “L-Theanine. Captain calm. This amino acid supports a relaxed state of mind.”

In support of its modified claims targeting children ages seven and older, OLLY submitted a post-hoc analysis of the Chillax Study limited to the subgroup of children ages seven and fifteen.

The Chillax Study was comprised of three scales that that measured the emotional state of the subjects. NAD found that the post-hoc subgroup analysis was unreliable as to two of the scales because their results were not consistent with the results of the larger study from the initial NAD case. Measures that were statistically significant in the full study were not statistically significant in the subgroup, and measures that were not statistically significant in the full study became statistically significant in the subgroup.

NAD further found that one of the scales used in the Chillax Study consistently showed statistical significance. However, this scale assessed anxiety rather than activity levels and therefore could not support the implied message that Kids Chillax reduces children’s activity levels.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that OLLY modify its Kids Chillax advertising to avoid conveying the unsupported message that Chillax reduces activity levels. In particular, NAD recommended that the following claims be modified to clearly and conspicuously disclose that “calm and relaxed” does not refer to a reduction in activity levels:

OLLY’s Kids Chillax “supports a calm and relaxed mood*” “*for ages 7+”

“Z is for Zen: These delightful gummies are formulated to support a calm & relaxed mood. That’s our kind of peace of mind.”

Kids Chillax is “formulated to support a calm & relaxed mood.”

In its advertiser statement, OLLY stated it “will comply with the recommendation that references to “calm and relaxed” avoid implying a reduction in activity levels.”

