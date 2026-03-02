Mobile Infrastructure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

--Contract Parking Momentum Continued with 10% Volume Growth in 2025--

CINCINNATI, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP) (“Mobile”, “Mobile Infrastructure” or the “Company”), the nation’s only publicly traded owner of parking infrastructure, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fourth quarter and full year 2025 results demonstrated consistent execution on our strategic priorities, while we navigated temporary disruptions in our markets," said Stephanie Hogue, Chief Executive Officer. "Encouragingly, we are beginning to see green shoots throughout our portfolio as our strategic efforts and portfolio optimization gain traction. Contract parking volumes grew 10% year-over-year and were up 2% in the fourth quarter, reflecting return-to-office momentum that is accelerating across our markets. Our residential monthly contracts increased nearly 60% since prior year-end, and residential and commercial monthly parking represented approximately 35% of our management agreement revenue in 2025, providing a stable base of recurring income.

“Additionally, we have seen meaningful improvements in assets where we have combined predictive analytics technology with our on-the-ground knowledge and operations to attract and retain parkers at our downtown locations. Actions are underway to further improve retention and utilization across our portfolio, underpinning our growth expectations for 2026. The year-long disruptions in key markets such as Cincinnati, with the closure of the Convention Center, the 16th Street Mall Redevelopment in Denver, and construction as part of Nashville’s 2nd Avenue rebuild project, pressured our transient volumes both in the fourth quarter and the full year. However, as of January 2026, all three of these venues have reopened, which supports our expectation for improved transient volumes.

“In 2025, we made substantial progress on strengthening the balance sheet, completing a $100 million ABS refinancing with three new institutional investors and reducing our line of credit utilization with the paydown of approximately $10 million in debt in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we completed the first phase of our asset rotation strategy, with the sale of approximately $30 million of non-core assets expected to be completed this month.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenue was $8.8 million as compared to $9.2 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss was $8.3 million as compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

NOI* was $5.3 million as compared to $5.5 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $3.9 million as compared to $3.9 million in the prior-year period.

Contract parking volumes grew 10% year-over-year to approximately 6,700 contracts at December 31, 2025.

Asset rotation progress on track with over $30.0 million in completed sales and assets under contract toward the Company's $100 million, 3-year strategic asset rotation program.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Total revenue was $35.1 million compared to $37.0 million.

Net loss was $23.7 million compared to $8.4 million.

NOI* was $20.7 million compared to $22.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $14.3 million compared to $15.8 million.

Same location RevPAS* for the year was $199.36 compared to $209.24 in 2024.



*An explanation of these items and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are presented later in this press release under the heading Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Q4 Financial Results

Total revenue of $8.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 4.3% from $9.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Total property taxes and operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.4 million, as compared to $3.7 million during the same period in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1.9 million reflected $0.8 million of non-cash compensation, compared to general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $2.2 million, which reflected $1.0 million of non-cash compensation.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million, as compared to $4.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $8.3 million, compared with $1.0 million in the comparable prior-year period. Net loss was impacted, in part, by a loss on extinguishment of debt of $2.6 million and a non-cash impairment charge of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Net loss was impacted by a $2.7 million gain on sale of real estate.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”), defined by the Company as total revenues less property taxes and operating expenses, was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, flat compared to the same year-ago period.

Same location Revenue Per Available Stall (“RevPAS”), which calculates Parking Revenue per stall for the comparable portfolio of assets under management agreements year-over-year, was $190 for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $200 in the same year-ago period, reflecting lower transient volumes year-over year, driven by reduced events and associated attendance that have persisted through the year, as well as, continued temporary construction-related impacts at several of our assets.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue of $35.1 million compared to $37.0 million in the prior-year period. Total property taxes and operating expenses were $14.4 million for both 2025 and 2024.

General and administrative expenses of $8.0 million included $3.1 million in non-cash compensation, compared to general and administrative expenses for 2024 of $10.8 million with $5.7 million in non-cash compensation.

Interest expense for the full year of 2025 was $19.0 million, as compared to $13.8 million in the prior year.

Net loss for the full year of 2025 was $23.7 million compared to $8.4 million in 2024.

NOI was $20.7 million for 2025 compared to $22.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million for the period, compared to $15.8 million in the prior year.

Same location RevPAS was $199.36 for the full year 2025, below last year’s $209.24.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $15.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. As of December 31, 2025, total debt outstanding, including outstanding borrowings on the line of credit and notes payable, was $207.7 million.

The Company continues to execute its asset rotation strategy with additional dispositions under contract and continues to target $100 million in aggregate non-core asset sales toward its longer-term portfolio optimization goals.

Summary and Outlook**

“2025 was a challenging year in which we faced difficult business conditions as well as market-specific headwinds that constrained transient volumes at several of our locations. While operating within this environment, our team increased contract parking volumes, diversified into residential contracts, deployed technology that is improving the customer experience, and began implementing predictive analytics to increase utilization. We believe these actions, along with improving return-to-office trends in our markets, have set the stage for a return to growth in 2026.

“For full year 2026, the Company is providing revenue guidance ranging from $35 million to $38 million, representing 4% growth at the midpoint over 2025 results and 8% growth when adjusted for 2025 asset dispositions. This guidance is underpinned by expectations for continued contract volume growth, the re-opening and enhancement of several venues, and the positive impact from technology optimization across our core portfolio on pricing and utilization.

“For full year 2026, the Company expects NOI to range from $21.5 million to $23.0 million, representing year-on-year growth of 7% at the midpoint, and 10% growth when adjusted for 2025 dispositions. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $15.0 million to $16.5 million, representing year-on-year growth of 10% at the midpoint, and 13% growth when adjusted for 2025 dispositions. The guidance does not include any future asset sales or acquisitions from the asset rotation plan.

“We plan to continue to advance our three-year asset rotation strategy in 2026, with a plan to sell or be in contract to sell another large portion of our non-core assets. Deleveraging our portfolio, coupled with our stock repurchase program and potential asset purchases form the core of our capital allocation strategy.

“We remain committed to executing our strategy of operational excellence, balance sheet optimization, and portfolio quality enhancement to create long-term value for shareholders,” Ms. Hogue concluded.

**The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures later in this press release for further discussion. Additional information regarding the Company’s Net Asset Value per share is presented later in this press release.

MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Investments in real estate Land and improvements $ 150,566 $ 157,922 Buildings and improvements 244,627 259,750 Construction in progress 87 13 Intangible assets 5,717 10,063 400,997 427,748 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (38,860 ) (38,018 ) Total investments in real estate, net 362,137 389,730 Cash and cash equivalents 8,349 10,655 Cash – restricted 6,935 5,164 Accounts receivable, net 3,985 3,516 Notes receivable — 3,120 Other assets 1,058 2,877 Total assets $ 382,464 $ 415,062 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 181,771 $ 185,921 Line of credit 25,895 27,238 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,196 10,634 Accrued preferred distributions and redemptions 67 596 Earn-Out liability — 935 Due to related parties 490 467 Total liabilities 223,419 225,791 Equity Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series A, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 1,296 and 1,949 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $1,296,000 and $1,949,000 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Preferred stock Series 1, $0.0001 par value, 97,000 shares authorized, 13,315 and 18,165 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $13,315,000 and $18,165,000 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Preferred stock Series 2, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 46,000 issued and converted (stated liquidation value of zero as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 39,662,049 and 40,376,974 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 2 Warrants issued and outstanding – 2,553,192 warrants as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 3,319 3,319 Additional paid-in capital 299,446 306,718 Accumulated deficit (161,496 ) (140,056 ) Total Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders’ Equity 141,271 169,983 Non-controlling interest 17,774 19,288 Total equity 159,045 189,271 Total liabilities and equity $ 382,464 $ 415,062









MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Managed property revenue $ 6,960 $ 7,140 $ 28,619 $ 27,848 Base rent income 1,209 1,491 5,394 6,195 Percentage rental income 593 526 1,062 2,965 Total revenues 8,762 9,157 35,075 37,008 Operating expenses Property taxes 1,576 1,714 6,988 7,256 Property operating expense 1,870 1,939 7,367 7,119 Depreciation and amortization 2,755 2,110 10,577 8,403 General and administrative 1,940 2,184 7,969 10,794 Professional fees 353 414 1,554 1,759 Impairment 1,217 — 3,762 157 Total expenses 9,711 8,361 38,217 35,488 Other Interest expense (5,131 ) (4,416 ) (19,039 ) (13,830 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,600 ) — (2,600 ) — (Loss) gain on sale of real estate (124 ) 2,706 (124 ) 2,651 Other income, net 271 180 256 434 Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability 242 (299 ) 935 844 Total other expense (7,342 ) (1,829 ) (20,572 ) (9,901 ) Net loss (8,291 ) (1,033 ) (23,714 ) (8,381 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (794 ) (34 ) (2,274 ) (2,616 ) Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation’s stockholders $ (7,497 ) $ (999 ) $ (21,440 ) $ (5,765 ) Preferred stock distributions declared - Series A (21 ) (30 ) (102 ) (134 ) Preferred stock distributions declared - Series 1 (188 ) (290 ) (859 ) (1,640 ) Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation’s common stockholders $ (7,706 ) $ (1,319 ) $ (22,401 ) $ (7,539 ) Basic and diluted loss per weighted average common share: Net loss per share attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation’s common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 40,072,468 39,880,026 40,498,017 32,007,271

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Net Operating Income

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) is presented as a supplemental measure of our performance. The Company believes that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations, as it highlights operating trends such as pricing and demand for our portfolio at the property level as opposed to the corporate level. NOI is calculated as total revenues less property operating expenses and property taxes. The Company uses NOI internally in evaluating property performance, measuring property operating trends, and valuing properties in our portfolio. Other real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s NOI may not be comparable to other real estate companies. NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of financial performance as it does not reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income and expenses, or the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact results from operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) reflects net income (loss) excluding the impact of the following items: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and the provision for income taxes, for all periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to stock based compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of the Earn-Out Liability, gains or losses from disposition of real estate assets, impairment write-downs of depreciable property, and Other Income, Net.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparison with results from other companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company’s capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense because differences in types, use, and costs of assets can result in considerable variability in depreciation and amortization expense among companies. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance which allows for comparison of earnings and evaluation of debt leverage and fixed cost coverage. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Basis

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors and balance sheet items, that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The following table presents NOI as well as a reconciliation of NOI to Net Loss, the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP reported in our consolidated financial statements, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Revenues Managed property revenue $ 6,960 $ 7,140 $ 28,619 $ 27,848 Base rental income 1,209 1,491 5,394 6,195 Percentage rental income 593 526 1,062 2,965 Total revenues 8,762 9,157 (4.3 )% 35,075 37,008 (5.2 )% Less: Property taxes 1,576 1,714 6,988 7,256 Property operating expense 1,870 1,939 7,367 7,119 Net Operating Income 5,316 5,504 (3.4 )% 20,720 22,633 (8.5 )% Reconciliation Net loss (8,291 ) (1,033 ) (23,714 ) (8,381 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,600 — 2,600 — Loss (gain) on sale of real estate 124 (2,706 ) 124 (2,651 ) Other income, net (271 ) (180 ) (256 ) (434 ) Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability (242 ) 299 (935 ) (844 ) Interest expense 5,131 4,416 19,039 13,830 Depreciation and amortization 2,755 2,110 10,577 8,403 General and administrative 1,940 2,184 7,969 10,794 Professional fees 353 414 1,554 1,759 Impairment 1,217 — 3,762 157 Net Operating Income $ 5,316 $ 5,504 $ 20,720 $ 22,633

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):