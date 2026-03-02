Ohio’s ‘Micropolitans’ Ranked Best in Nation for Economic Development Projects

Columbus, Ohio, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio has again showcased its strength as a national leader in economic development by ranking best in the nation for its “micropolitans”—cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000—attracting new businesses and investments. Ohio was awarded the top spot in the annual Governor’s Cup rankings by Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine.

Ohio was ranked No. 3 nationally for economic development projects—the fourth year in a row the state has held this top ranking in what corporate real estate analysts regard as “the industry scoreboard.” Ohio also ranked in the top 10 for the eighth consecutive year in projects per capita, with a rank of No. 6 nationally.

“Investments in Ohio’s cities and communities of all sizes are creating opportunities for Ohioans in every corner of the state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Site Selection’s rankings demonstrate that Ohio is a premier location to build or grow a company and reflect how the state’s strong business environment is laying the foundation for future success.”

Five of Ohio’s metropolitan cities with populations of more than one million—Cincinnati (#2), Columbus (#3) Cleveland (#8), Dayton/Kettering/Beavercreek (#9), and Toledo (#10)—were ranked in the top 10 for the East North Central Region for economic development projects.

“The proven success of our smaller communities illustrates what we Ohioans already know – Ohio is a great place to live and work no matter your ZIP code,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Team Ohio has built the infrastructure, resources, workforce and business environment conducive for companies to invest and expand confidently in communities of all sizes.”

Ohio and its cities continued to score well in many other Site Selection categories:

Eight micropolitans were in the top 20 nationally: Findlay (#2), Wooster (#3), Fremont (#4), Tiffin (#5), Greenville (#6, tied), Defiance (#14, tied), Norwalk (#17, tied), Sidney (#17, tied)

20 Ohio micropolitans were in the top 75

Ohio was No. 2 in both cumulative and per-capita rankings for the East North Central region rankings

The 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings are a testament to Ohio’s ability to attract significant business projects, including corporate headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, and logistics sites.

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Rankings measure the number of significant new business development projects across capital investment, jobs created and new building space.

To see a complete list of the Site Selection honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.

