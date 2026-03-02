Datadog Appoints Dominic Phillips to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. , (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Dominic Phillips to its Board of Directors.

“As AI compounds complexity for businesses across the globe, Datadog’s vision for driving autonomy while providing full-stack visibility and security across all applications stands out in the industry,” said Phillips. “I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise and knowledge in scaling high-growth companies to help further this vision.”

“Dominic has a strong track record of leading rapidly growing global technology companies. His experience building high-performing teams and delivering strong financial results will be invaluable as Datadog continues to scale,” said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog.

Dominic brings more than two decades of financial leadership in the technology space to Datadog. As EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Samsara, he leads the company's global financial operations, including strategic finance, accounting, procurement, tax, treasury, corporate development, investor relations, IT, and security.

Prior to Samsara, Dominic served as Vice President of Finance and Head of Corporate Development at ServiceNow, where he led FP&A, investor relations, treasury, and corporate development, supporting the company’s significant growth. Earlier in his career, Dominic was a Vice President in Morgan Stanley’s technology investment banking group, advising technology companies on complex financings and strategic transactions.

Dominic holds a BS in Business from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

