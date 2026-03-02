Maple Tree Counselling HK Strengthens Position as Leading Therapy Practice in Hong Kong with Expanded Individual, Couples and Family Services

Central, HK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tree Counselling, a psychotherapy and counselling practice headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, is continuing to expand its footprint as demand for high-quality, culturally attuned mental health services grows across Asia-Pacific. Since its establishment in 2021, the practice has developed a reputation for serving a diverse cross-section of Hong Kong's population, including expatriates, local Cantonese and Mandarin speakers, third culture individuals, mixed-culture couples, traditional and non-traditional partnerships, and multi-generational families navigating complex relational dynamics.

Founded on a shared vision among colleagues and friends to respond to rising mental health needs, Maple Tree Counselling was created with a commitment to accessible, ethical, and culturally sensitive therapy. The maple tree was chosen as the organization's symbol to reflect qualities recognized across cultures, including strength, resilience, tolerance, protection, honor, and love. Today, the practice operates in Hong Kong as well as in Melbourne and Central Victoria, Australia, supporting clients across regions with both in-person and online services.

A defining feature of Maple Tree Counselling is its rigorous practitioner selection process. The team of psychotherapists brings together professionals from varied cultural backgrounds and prior careers in law, media, publishing, and technology. Counsellors range in age from their early thirties to their sixties, combining clinical expertise with broad life experience. Several practitioners are bilingual or trilingual, offering services in Cantonese, Mandarin, German, and Indonesian, while all are fluent English speakers. This linguistic and cultural range enables the practice to serve clients who may otherwise struggle to find therapists who understand their lived experience.

Maple Tree Counselling offers individual therapy for adults and adolescents aged 14 and above who are seeking support for issues including anxiety, depression, stress, trauma, addiction, compulsions, attention difficulties, grief, relationship challenges, and low self-esteem. Many clients also engage in therapy to gain deeper self-understanding or to navigate periods of transition and uncertainty. Recognizing that the therapeutic relationship is one of the strongest predictors of positive outcomes, the practice places emphasis on carefully matching clients with counsellors based on preferences, goals, and areas of expertise. A complimentary 15-minute pre-screen call is offered to allow prospective clients to assess fit before committing to ongoing sessions.

For couples and relationship counselling, Maple Tree works with married partners, newly established relationships, same-sex couples, non-monogamous partnerships, and cross-cultural relationships. Therapists help couples identify patterns that contribute to recurring conflict and support them in developing healthier communication, rebuilding trust, and strengthening emotional safety. Clients are invited to participate in a no-charge introductory call to clarify concerns and align on therapeutic goals before beginning the process.

Family therapy services adopt a systemic approach, viewing relational challenges as patterns within a broader family system rather than attributing responsibility to one individual. Sessions are designed for two or more family members seeking to address communication breakdowns, generational tensions, or ongoing conflict. The focus is on rebuilding trust, improving interaction patterns, and restoring connection. Services are available in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin to accommodate Hong Kong's multilingual community.

In addition to clinical services, Maple Tree Counselling has expanded its Corporate Wellness offerings in Hong Kong, recognizing the growing awareness among organizations that employee mental health directly impacts productivity, engagement, and long-term performance. The practice delivers research-informed workshops and seminars in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, covering a range of mental health topics tailored to corporate environments. Services include on-site counselling following crises or traumatic events, as well as customized training programs designed to equip teams with practical, evidence-based tools that can be applied immediately.

As conversations around mental health continue to evolve in Hong Kong and Australia, Maple Tree Counselling positions itself as a practice grounded in empathy, cultural understanding, and clinical integrity. By combining experienced practitioners, multilingual capability, and a structured client-matching approach, the organization aims to provide accessible and impactful therapeutic support to individuals, couples, families, and corporate teams alike.





More information about Maple Tree Counselling and its services can be found at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

