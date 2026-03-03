iFLYTEK Showcases Secure AI Infrastructure, Enterprise Solutions, and Multilingual Intelligence at MWC Barcelona 2026

Barcelona, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, iFLYTEK presented its end-to-end AI ecosystem under the theme “AI CONNECTING IDEAS”. As a leading AI company in intelligent speech and AI technologies, iFLYTEK demonstrated how AI can be securely deployed, locally adapted, and practically embedded across public services, enterprises, and professional workflows.

This year, iFLYTEK’s exhibition features three zones:

AI Engine Plaza: Secure, private, and customizable AI infrastructure for enterprise and government deployment.

Secure, private, and customizable AI infrastructure for enterprise and government deployment. Smart Solution Zone: Virtual human–based AI solutions enabling smarter services across industries.

Virtual human–based AI solutions enabling smarter services across industries. AI Translation Hub: Advanced multilingual technologies for seamless communication in global environments.

Together, they present a complete AI ecosystem, from foundational infrastructure to industry applications and user-facing devices.

AI Engine Plaza: AI Infrastructure & Agent Platform

At the core of iFLYTEK’s ecosystem are its All-In-One AI Solutions and Agent Platform, enabling customized, private deployment for governments and enterprises to build controllable AI capabilities.

The All-In-One AI Solutions integrate computing power and dual large-model engines into an on-premises system, enabling secure, offline deployment that meets data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

The Agent Platform allows enterprises to quickly develop and deploy AI applications tailored to specific business workflows, helping move from initial setup to fully functional, business-ready AI systems.

“We believe AI should be designed for practical use and built on a foundation of trust,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “At MWC, we are showcasing solutions that meet enterprise requirements for security, control, and reliability while delivering real-world value.”

Smart Solution Zone: Enhancing Public and Commercial Services

Building on its AI infrastructure, iFLYTEK showcased how virtual human technologies power real-world service experiences.

A featured solution is Spark GuideX, an AI-powered virtual human that delivers natural engagement while integrating multiple services into one interface. In airports, for example, it can handle greetings, inquiries, check-in assistance, and boarding guidance at one terminal instead of separate counters. The same approach applies to service halls, hotels, exhibitions, and restaurants.

AI Translation Hub: Multilingual AI for Seamless Communication

iFLYTEK also demonstrated multilingual AI built for real work, helping professionals communicate clearly, capture decisions accurately, and move from discussion to action across languages.

At the center is AINOTE 2, an AI-powered paper tablet integrating real-time transcription, multilingual translation, and intelligent summarization into meeting and documentation workflows.

At MWC, iFLYTEK is also debuting new products such as iFLYTEK AI Glasses and AI Interpret Mic, covering AI translation needs from face-to-face conversations to professional meetings and large-scale events.

The iFLYTEK booth is open March 2-5 at Hall 4, Stand B20. Visitors can experience its AI innovations and receive one-on-one consultation from on-site experts.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/406mi7F

Media contact: Jack Zheng, jkzheng@iflytek.com



