Merger of AS Inbank and Inbank Ventures OÜ has been completed

On 1 March 2026, the merger between AS Inbank and Inbank Ventures OÜ was registered with the Estonian Commercial Register. The registration completes the merger.

As a result of the merger, AS Inbank became the legal successor to Inbank Ventures OÜ, and Inbank Ventures OÜ was deleted from the Estonian Commercial Register. Upon registration, all assets, rights and obligations of Inbank Ventures OÜ were transferred to AS Inbank. The balance sheet date of the merger was 1 July 2025. As the merger was conducted within the Group, it has no impact on the consolidated financial position of the Inbank Group or on its consolidated rights and obligations.

Earlier information announced by AS Inbank about the merger is available here and here .

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 900,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.