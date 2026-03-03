The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Magnum Ice Cream Company, as previously announced, confirms that Josh Frank will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director. The Company notifies that he will start on 16 March 2026.

The Company confirms there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9.

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.