The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 02-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 CBOE Europe Equities (CEUX) GBP Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.293 8,134 99,993.70 Aggregated 12.293 8,134 99,993.70 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 02-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.295 24,400 299,998.00 Aggregated 12.295 24,400 299,998.00 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 02-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 16.6864 18,018 300,655.56 Aggregated 16.6864 18,018 300,655.56





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Europe and Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.75 7,500 103,125.00 Acquisition 13.65 5,000 68,250.00 Acquisition 13.58 5,000 67,900.00 Aggregated 13.673 17,500 239,275.00





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 02-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.14746 40,500 572,972.13 Aggregated 14.14746 40,500 572,972.13 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 02-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition 16.73896 47,580.00 796,439.72 Aggregated 16.73896 47,580.00 796,439.72





Enquiries Media Relations

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Investor Relations

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About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.