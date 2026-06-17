Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of options relating to the Foundation Plan for Growth (the Foundation Plan). The Foundation Plan is a one-time co-investment plan to incentivise the substantial foundational work required to establish the Company’s long-term position and value-creation trajectory, ensure that executives are materially invested in the Company’s success through significant share ownership and align rewards with long-term, sustainable value created for all stakeholders. Subject to continued holding of the personal investments and TMICC’s Total Shareholding Return (TSR) over the period from grant to vesting exceeding the median TSR of the sector peer group, as disclosed on page 70 of the 2025 Annual Report; 50% of the options will vest after three years and the remaining 50% after four years. The exercise window will be open from vesting until the seventh anniversary of the grant.

The option exercise price was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange) for the period 9 to 15 June 2026 inclusive; and for the New York Stock Exchange, the closing share price on 15 June 2026 (the option exercise price being EUR15.33, GBP13.23 and USD17.82 respectively).

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.332,362,06036,210,379.80
  Aggregated15.332,362,06036,210,379.80


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Financial Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.331,330,01020,389,053.30
  Aggregated15.331,330,01020,389,053.30


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options13.231,071,23514,172,439.05
  Aggregated13.231,071,23514,172,439.05


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Rozanski​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Americas



b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options17.82836,84814,912,631.36
  Aggregated17.82836,84814,912,631.36


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Europe and Australia & New Zealand

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.33268,4084,114,694.64
  Aggregated15.33268,4084,114,694.64


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.33397,5736,094,794.09
  Aggregated15.33397,5736,094,794.09


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.33388,0515,948,821.83
  Aggregated15.33388,0515,948,821.83


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSandeep Desai
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options13.23169,6872,244,959.01
  Aggregated13.23169,6872,244,959.01


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMark O’ Brien
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Technology Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options13.2378,4121,037,390.76
  Aggregated13.2378,4121,037,390.76


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVictoria McKenzie-Gould
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.3348,212739,089.96
  Aggregated15.3348,212739,089.96


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar​
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.33201,5633,089,960.79
  Aggregated15.33201,5633,089,960.79


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Options15.33133,3492,044,240.17
  Aggregated15.33133,3492,044,240.17


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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