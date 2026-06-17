The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of options relating to the Foundation Plan for Growth (the Foundation Plan). The Foundation Plan is a one-time co-investment plan to incentivise the substantial foundational work required to establish the Company’s long-term position and value-creation trajectory, ensure that executives are materially invested in the Company’s success through significant share ownership and align rewards with long-term, sustainable value created for all stakeholders. Subject to continued holding of the personal investments and TMICC’s Total Shareholding Return (TSR) over the period from grant to vesting exceeding the median TSR of the sector peer group, as disclosed on page 70 of the 2025 Annual Report; 50% of the options will vest after three years and the remaining 50% after four years. The exercise window will be open from vesting until the seventh anniversary of the grant.

The option exercise price was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange) for the period 9 to 15 June 2026 inclusive; and for the New York Stock Exchange, the closing share price on 15 June 2026 (the option exercise price being EUR15.33, GBP13.23 and USD17.82 respectively).

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 2,362,060 36,210,379.80 Aggregated 15.33 2,362,060 36,210,379.80





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 1,330,010 20,389,053.30 Aggregated 15.33 1,330,010 20,389,053.30





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 13.23 1,071,235 14,172,439.05 Aggregated 13.23 1,071,235 14,172,439.05





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Americas







b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue USD Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 17.82 836,848 14,912,631.36 Aggregated 17.82 836,848 14,912,631.36





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Europe and Australia & New Zealand



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 268,408 4,114,694.64 Aggregated 15.33 268,408 4,114,694.64





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 397,573 6,094,794.09 Aggregated 15.33 397,573 6,094,794.09





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 388,051 5,948,821.83 Aggregated 15.33 388,051 5,948,821.83





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 13.23 169,687 2,244,959.01 Aggregated 13.23 169,687 2,244,959.01





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mark O’ Brien 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Technology Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 13.23 78,412 1,037,390.76 Aggregated 13.23 78,412 1,037,390.76





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Victoria McKenzie-Gould 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 48,212 739,089.96 Aggregated 15.33 48,212 739,089.96





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar​ 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 201,563 3,089,960.79 Aggregated 15.33 201,563 3,089,960.79





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Options 15.33 133,349 2,044,240.17 Aggregated 15.33 133,349 2,044,240.17





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.