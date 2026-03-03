Lantronix Expands European Distribution Footprint Through Strategic Partnership With Melchioni Electronics

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Melchioni Electronics, a Milan-based technology distributor serving the European region. This agreement strengthens Lantronix’s go-to-market strategy across Europe and is expected to accelerate regional revenue growth by expanding access to its IoT and Edge AI portfolio.

Under the distribution agreement, Melchioni Electronics will distribute Lantronix’s IoT and Edge AI product solutions while providing localized technical and sales support across key European markets, including Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Slovenia and Greece. The partnership leverages Melchioni’s established regional presence, multi-country infrastructure and long-standing customer relationships to broaden Lantronix’s market penetration.

“The partnership with Melchioni Electronics enhances Lantronix’s ability to efficiently scale in Europe by leveraging a well-established regional distributor with deep technical and customer expertise,” said Kurt Hoff, chief revenue officer at Lantronix. “As demand for secure, reliable AI and IoT solutions continues to grow, this agreement positions us to expand our customer base, shorten sales cycles and support sustained international growth.”

Melchioni Electronics brings decades of experience distributing advanced technology solutions across industrial, embedded and connectivity markets. Its regional footprint and value-added services are expected to support faster adoption of Lantronix’s products and services while improving customer engagement and post-sales support.

“We are pleased to partner with Lantronix and add its IoT and Edge AI solutions to our portfolio,” said Marco Ghisellini, System Solution Platform manager of Melchioni Electronics. “Lantronix’s offerings align well with the needs of our customers, and we see a strong opportunity to drive adoption across the European region.”

Investor Highlights

Expands Lantronix’s distribution and sales reach across multiple high-value EU markets

Strengthens Lantronix’s international go-to-market execution through a proven regional distributor with decades-long customer relationships

Supports scalable revenue growth by increasing access to enterprise, industrial IoT and Edge AI customers

Enhances localized technical support and customer engagement in the EU region

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

About Melchioni Electronics

Melchioni Electronics is a prominent company specializing in the distribution and integration of high-quality electronic solutions. With a strong reputation in the industry, Melchioni Electronics serves a diverse range of industrial sectors. The company is known for its expertise in providing electronic components and its ability to tailor customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. Melchioni Electronics is committed to innovation and excellence, continually pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge electronic solutions to its customers. With a focus on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, Melchioni Electronics is a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced electronic solutions and integrations services. For more information, visit the Melchioni Electronics website.

