Circuits Integrated Announces CI-ONE Family of Ka-Band Integrated Switch Power Amplifiers, Enabling Ultra-Compact, Cost-Optimized Satcom Architectures

ATHENS, Greece, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuits Integrated Hellas (CIH), a pioneering innovator in advanced satellite communication (Satcom) technology, today announced the CI-ONE family of small-form-factor integrated PA + SPDT modules. Positioned among the industry’s most advanced integrated PA + SPDT solutions for Ka-band applications, CI-ONE delivers ultra-fast (5 ns) switching speeds for next-generation Satcom architectures vital in 5G/6G, radar, and aerospace applications.

“Building on the commercial momentum and integration philosophy behind our Kythrion™ platform, CI-ONE represents the next step in RF front-end innovation,” said CIH co-founder and CEO Paolo Fioravanti. “This new product family significantly advances integration in Ka-band power amplification, one of the most cost-sensitive and performance-demanding segments in satellite communication.”

Redefining Ka-band RF Integration

Conventional switched Ka-band transmit front-ends rely on discrete power amplifiers and RF switches, increasing PCB area, system cost, thermal complexity, and design effort. CI-ONE collapses these functions into a single, compact, surface-mount module—integrating a high-performance power amplifier and SPDT switch in one optimized device. As a result, the modules are approximately 3× smaller, up to 50% less costly, and up to 20% more efficient than conventional discrete PA + SPDT implementations, delivering exceptional performance for Satcom applications.

This integration-driven approach directly addresses a rapidly expanding market opportunity. The total addressable SPDT + PA market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10%, from US $530–648 million in 2026 to US $1.3–1.8 billion by 2035. Much of this growth is driven by Ka-band deployments across commercial VSAT, defense multi-band terminals, and emergency response systems. Moreover, the market for gallium arsenide (GaAs)-based RF switches and amplifiers, expected to reach US $400 million by 2035, is driven by five major application segments—all key target segments for CI-ONE: commercial high-throughput satellite, maritime, in-flight connectivity, defense multi-band systems and emergency response.

Key Performance Features

Fabricated using a GaAs pHEMT process, the CI-ONE family operates from a 6V supply and supports three output power classes—30 dBm, 34 dBm and 36 dBm variants—enabling design flexibility across 1W, 2W, and 4W system requirements. With fast switching performance of 5 ns and efficiency of approximately 22% at the 1 dB compression point (P1dB), CI-ONE enables agile transmit architectures without sacrificing power-added efficiency.

By replacing multiple MMIC configurations with a single integrated solution, CI-ONE reduces component count, simplifies routing and shortens development cycles, and allows OEMs to scale power levels while preserving PCB reuse—critical for high-volume terminal platforms.

The launch of CI-ONE represents another key milestone along CIH’s roadmap. In November 2025, the company expanded into the U.K. by becoming a member of Space South Central, one of the region’s largest space clusters. CIH will seek opportunities to move CI-ONE to high-volume manufacture as CI-ONE engagement and implementation escalates.

Availability

The CI-ONE family of integrated Ka-band switch power amplifiers will be available in Q4 2026, with early engagement and sampling programs beginning prior to general release. Developers and system architects interested in evaluating CI-ONE are encouraged to contact CIH to initiate design collaboration.

CIH will participate at Space-Comm Expo Europe in London this week, March 4–5, with Space South Central. Join us in booth H30 to learn more about CI-ONE, Kythrion, and CIH’s portfolio of design services offerings. To arrange a meeting with CIH at the event, please contact lgmartin@bodewellgroup.com.

About Circuits Integrated Hellas

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, CIH develops advanced semiconductor technologies for space and satellite communications, merging III-V materials and silicon in proprietary 3D IC stacks for flat-panel antennas (FPAs). Focused on miniaturization and cost efficiency while maintaining uncompromised performance, CIH enables scalable next-generation satellite connectivity platforms. For more information, visit circuitsintegrated.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57f9d5f8-d680-4f6d-8cb6-1905195d7f51