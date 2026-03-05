Circuits Integrated Hellas and Reach Power Sign Multi-Year Strategic MOU to Jointly Develop Integrated Wireless Power Transmission and RF/mmWave Technologies

ATHENS, Greece and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry pioneers Circuits Integrated Hellas (CIH), an innovator in advanced satellite communication (Satcom) technology, and Reach Power (Reach), the leader in wireless power-at-a-distance technologies, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a multi-year strategic alliance between the two companies. Focused on joint development of integrated radio frequency (RF)/millimeter-wave (mmWave) and wireless power and data transfer (WPDT) solutions, the alliance will target Satcom, defense, energy transfer, and other phased-array applications.

Under the MOU, CIH will serve as a specialized semiconductor design partner and chip supplier, including RF/mmWave ICs, system-level beamforming architectures, and heterogeneous integration approaches tailored for high-performance satellite and networked power systems. Reach Power will contribute its proven wireless power-at-a-distance technology, AI-optimized power-beaming control algorithms, and system integration expertise across platforms that demand simultaneous power and data delivery.

Together, the companies plan to explore joint prototypes, reference architectures, and commercialization pathways that leverage complementary capabilities in silicon-level design and system-level power delivery. “CIH’s deep expertise in mmWave semiconductor design is a powerful complement to Reach’s wireless power-beaming platform,” said Chris Davlantes, Founder and CEO of Reach Power. “Together, we’re focused on enabling tightly integrated power and data architectures that reduce system complexity and unlock new capabilities for defense, satellite, and networked energy applications.”

“This agreement with wireless industry leader Reach lends further validation to CIH’s innovative approach and design services expertise,” said CIH CEO Paolo Fioravanti. “Moreover, it opens new opportunities for our award-winning Kythrion modules, intersecting perfectly for WPDT markets. This MOU enables joint development and early adoption programs leveraging Reach’s extensive partner ecosystem—including NASA, defense integrators, and space, energy and wireless industry consortia.”

Market Opportunity

The collaboration positions both companies to capitalize on predicted strong growth in satellite communications and wireless power transmission. Multiple independent analysts are forecasting strong, sustained growth in advanced power and connectivity technologies through the 2030s. Satellite communications alone are expected to exceed USD 200 billion as demand rises for broadband connectivity, IoT services, and low Earth-orbit (LEO) constellations, while wireless power transmission is projected to reach large multibillion‑dollar scale as adoption broadens across sectors beyond consumer electronics.

Against this backdrop, the Reach–CIH MOU targets this broader opportunity set by pairing CIH’s custom IC and RF expertise with Reach’s power‑at‑a‑distance platform to unlock new system‑level capabilities for government and commercial customers.

Circuits Integrated Hellas is participating in Space-Comm Expo Europe in London this week with Space South Central, which CIH joined in November 2025. Visit booth H30 to learn more about CIH and its strategic MOU with Reach Power.

About Reach Power

Reach develops wireless power-beaming systems that deliver safe, targeted RF energy over distance to keep unattended ground sensors (UGS), sUAS, ground robots, and other electronic equipment persistent and mission-ready without cables or frequent battery swaps. The technology reduces logistics burden and dependence on foreign battery supply chains across defense, public safety, and industrial markets. It’s within Reach. Follow Reach: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reach-power www.reachpower.com.

About Circuits Integrated Hellas

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, CIH is revolutionizing space communications with advanced semiconductor technologies. Its core portfolio includes the patented KythrionTM platform, merging silicon and III-V materials in groundbreaking 3D IC stacks for Ka-band and Ku-band phased-array applications. Focused on miniaturization, cost efficiency, and unparalleled performance, CIH enables next-generation satellite connectivity, powering a future where seamless global communication knows no boundaries. For more information, visit circuitsintegrated.com.

