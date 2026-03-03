Revenium Launches Tool Registry to Bring Economic Accountability to AI Agents Deployments

HERNDON, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium , the AI Economic Control System , today announced the general availability of the Tool Registry , which gives enterprises complete visibility into the true cost of their AI agent deployments. The solution goes beyond token tracking to capture the external API calls, data services, and human review steps that token-based monitoring leaves untracked.

Tokens are the smallest line item in most enterprise AI agent deployments. Most agents tap into external APIs and third-party platforms as part of their decision-making, and each of those calls carries per-transaction fees that quickly surpass the model cost by orders of magnitude. Consider a loan origination workflow, where LLM tokens might cost $0.30. That agentic workflow then pulls a credit report ($35 to $75), runs identity verification ($2 to $5), checks fraud scores ($1 to $3), and verifies bank accounts ($0.25 to $1). The real per-application cost for the workflow comes to $50 to $85, with token costs less than one-percent of the total. Those external costs show up in opaque monthly invoices from vendors like Equifax, Westlaw, or Qualtrics, with no attribution to the AI workflow that generated the spend.

“Almost every CFO eventually asks the same question: is AI actually saving us money? And no one can give a clean answer,” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder, Revenium. “The costs live across a dozen vendor invoices. The outcomes live in a CRM somewhere else. Tool Registry closes that loop. Every dollar an agent spends is attributed back to the exact decision that triggered it, in one place.”

The scale of the problem is set to grow significantly. Gartner projects that “40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents” by the end of this year, up from less than five percent in 2025. The Forrester 2026 Technology and Security Predictions report projects enterprises will “ defer 25% of planned AI spend into 2027 ” due to ROI concerns, driven in large part by an inability to answer whether a given AI workflow actually produced more value than it consumed.

The Revenium Tool Registry lets organizations register any cost source, including external REST APIs, MCP servers, SaaS platforms, internal compute functions, and human review time, and meter every invocation back to the specific agent, workflow, trace, and customer that triggered it.

Key capabilities include :

Universal cost registration with per-call or tiered pricing models

with per-call or tiered pricing models Full-stack attribution linking every tool call to the agent decision that caused it

linking every tool call to the agent decision that caused it Auto-discovery for unknown tools found at runtime

for unknown tools found at runtime Circuit breakers that halt execution whenever per-trace or per-workflow cost ceilings are met

that halt execution whenever per-trace or per-workflow cost ceilings are met Unified analytics that surface token costs alongside tool costs within a single dashboard (and broken down by org, product, agent, and customer)



Importantly, Tool Registry also includes human-in-the-loop activity as a tracked-cost event within the same trace. Enterprises can meter human review time alongside AI and tool costs so they can track whether AI automation is reducing human effort over time, and by how much. For example, an insurance claims workflow that starts at 35% human review and drops to 12% over six months is a hard-dollar ROI story, and capturing that value requires both human and machine costs in a shared system of record.

“The real AI cost problem is not token pricing, it is agent-driven spend happening outside the LLM bill,” said Jason Cumberland, CPO and Co-Founder of Revenium. “Every workflow can trigger multiple external services with separate invoices and no attribution. Tool Registry gives organizations the first complete view of agent-initiated spend across their entire stack.”

Tool Registry is generally available today. Revenium offers a free developer tier , SMB pricing, and custom enterprise plans. More information is available at revenium.ai .

About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

