Revenium Launches AI Outcomes to Break the Agentic AI ROI Wall

HERNDON, Va., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium , the AI Economic Control System , today announced the launch of AI Outcomes , a new solution linking every AI agent execution to its business outcome and calculating ROI at the workflow level. Where previously-released Revenium tools answered the question of what AI spent across machine and human workflows, AI Outcomes answers whether that spend produced results. Teams now have the instrument they need to break through the AI ROI wall.

Enterprises running and scaling AI agents in production face measurement challenges across two fronts. The costs are fragmented across model providers, external APIs, and orchestration layers with no clear attribution. AI Outcomes is the second release in Revenium’s AI Economic Control System, following Tool Registry earlier this year. Tool Registry addressed the cost side, giving enterprises clear full-stack visibility into what AI agents actually spend, including the external API calls, data services, and human review steps that token-based monitoring leaves untracked. AI Outcomes completes the picture by answering the critical next step in the equation: whether that spending produced a result worth its cost. Until now, AI operations and business results have lived in separate systems with no common unit of measurement connecting them.

Revenium AI Outcomes introduces that unit. An outcome is a logical grouping that represents a business unit of work performed by AI, whether by a single agent handling a support ticket or a coordinated multi-agent workflow processing a loan application. Every AI operation within that workflow, including traces, tool calls, and human review steps, shares a common outcome identifier. When the workflow completes, an outcome is attached, capturing the business result and the value it produced.

The result is the first direct line between AI execution cost and measurable business outcome. Running outcomes on a loan processing workflow, for example, can show that 1,000 jobs at $2,950 in total AI cost producing 780 approvals and $390,000 in value yields a cost per conversion of $3.78 and an ROI of more than 13,000%. That calculation is not possible with observability tools or token dashboards, because it requires a shared system of record for both sides of the ledger. With AI Outcomes, Revenium becomes the first platform to produce a true profit and loss statement for every AI agent in production.

“Every AI deployment without outcome tracking is accumulating agent debt. You are spending now against a return you cannot measure,” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder, Revenium. “Revenium AI Outcomes changes that.”





The AI Outcomes two-tier outcome model separates execution status from business outcome. Execution status (SUCCESS, FAILED, or CANCELLED) is captured at the time of completion. Business outcomes (CONVERTED, ESCALATED, DEFLECTED, or CUSTOM) can be reported immediately or attached after the fact to accommodate workflows where downstream results take longer to materialize. Human review steps are tracked within the same job trace, allowing organizations to measure autonomy rates over time and quantify the labor savings AI automation produces alongside its direct costs.

“AI operations and business outcomes cannot continue to live in separate systems owned by engineering and finance, with nothing connecting them,” said Jason Cumberland, CPO and co-founder, Revenium. “AI Outcomes gives both sides a shared number to work with. Accurate and well-understood costs-per-conversion, autonomy rates, and ROI by workflow are the metrics that turn AI pilot projects into sustainable programs.”

AI Outcomes is available today.

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About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

Contact

Bret Clement

bret@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83ac209-c320-43c1-a88a-4b2e56ede2ba