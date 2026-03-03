The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

PDMR Number of Shares Gerardo Rozanski 60,000 Mustafa Seckin 3,846

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski 2



Reason for the notification



Position/status







President, Americas b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 15.48 20,000 309,600 Acquisition 15.4499



20,000 308,998 Acquisition 15.4198 10,000 154,198 Acquisition 15.4398 10,000 154,398 Aggregated 15.453 60,000 927,194





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin



Reason for the notification



Position/status







President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 3-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS



EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.99 3,846 49,959.54 Aggregated 12.99 3,846 49,959.54





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.