The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)
The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.
|PDMR
|Number of Shares
|Gerardo Rozanski
|60,000
|Mustafa Seckin
|3,846
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Rozanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|2-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|New York Stock Exchange - XNYS
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|15.48
|20,000
|309,600
|Acquisition
|15.4499
|20,000
|308,998
|Acquisition
|15.4198
|10,000
|154,198
|Acquisition
|15.4398
|10,000
|154,398
|Aggregated
|15.453
|60,000
|927,194
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|3-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.99
|3,846
|49,959.54
|Aggregated
|12.99
|3,846
|49,959.54
|Enquiries
|Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
|Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.