Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Financial Officer 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency 
 30-APR-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR 
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal 
 Acquisition12.48

20,000

249,600 
  Aggregated12.4820,000249,600 
  




Enquiries		 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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