The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

Director Declaration

The Company has been notified that Abhijit Bhattacharya, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Kwality Wall’s (India) Limited (KWIL) with effect from 30 March 2026. He will Chair KWIL as well as serve as a member of its Nomination Committee. KWIL is a subsidiary of TMICC that is listed in India on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The Company confirms there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9.

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.