Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions March 3, 2026 at 14.00 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Taru Uotila
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Taru Uotila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 145277/6/4
Transaction date: 2026-03-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1808 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1808 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses ESL Shipping and Telko enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.
Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.
Aspo – Sustainable value creation