ISC and SGEU Local 2214 Reach New Five-Year Collective Agreement

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (ISC or the Company) and the Saskatchewan Government & General Employees’ Union (SGEU) announced today that the membership of SGEU Local 2214 has ratified a new collective agreement with respect to ISC’s in-scope employees.

“This agreement enhances the stability of our registry operations and reflects the strong partnership we have with SGEU,” said Shawn Peters, President and CEO. “The new collective agreement reinforces our commitment to supporting our people and allows us to stay focused on delivering best in class service. I want to thank both negotiating teams for their hard work and look forward to growing together with a supportive partner in SGEU.”

“This is an agreement that helps our members meet the rising cost of living,” said SGEU's ISC Bargaining Chair, Steve LaVallee. “Our union is proud of the advances we’ve made in this workplace. We're grateful for the strong support of our members through this process.”

The previous collective agreement expired on September 30, 2025. The new five-year agreement ending September 30, 2030 includes annual wage increases effective October 1 of each year, consisting of 3 per cent retroactive to 2025, 3 per cent in 2026, 3 per cent in 2027, 2 per cent in 2028 and 2 per cent in 2029.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

About SGEU

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union has been working together for Saskatchewan since 1913. Today, SGEU represents 20,000 members in five sectors across Saskatchewan. Visit sgeu.org to learn more.

