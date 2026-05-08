ISC to Release 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2026

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (ISC or the Company) advises that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 on Friday, May 15, 2026 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 will be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and our website at investors.isc.ca.



An investor conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast, which will be available on ISC’s website at investors.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbffa81d2f41044778c75055d980580f2

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website investors.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca