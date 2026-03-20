ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (ISC or the Company) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share (Class A Share). The dividend will be paid on or before April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.



The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to the Income Tax Act. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit. For further information on tax implications, please consult a tax advisor.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, expectations with respect to payment of dividends. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, technological developments, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licenses, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company's growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings, including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and ISC’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca