Aeluma to Participate in Industry Conference Events at OFC and AngelTech

GOLETA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, announced today it will participate in two key upcoming industry conferences:

Aeluma’s CEO Jonathan Klamkin and SVP Bouchaib Nessar will attend the Optica Executive Forum at OFC on March 16. Additionally, Aeluma will exhibit at Booth 5111 from March 17-19 to showcase its disruptive technologies including high-speed photodetectors for data center interconnects in AI infrastructure, photodetector arrays for sensors, and quantum dot lasers for silicon photonics. AngelTech Innovate Summit (Brussels, Belgium | April 20): Dr. Klamkin will join the Executive Strategy Panel to discuss Aeluma and its experiences from launching as a company to transitioning to commercialization.

Aeluma’s large-diameter substrate platform was engineered to facilitate scaling of photonics components for growing markets including datacom and consumer electronics. Demand for high-performance semiconductors is increasing while the industry faces supply chain challenges. Aeluma’s technology has the potential to scale without sacrificing performance. The OFC and AngelTech conferences provide premier opportunities to highlight Aeluma’s innovations for the broader industry.

To meet with the Aeluma team at either event, attendees are encouraged to contact the company at info@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com