OutSolve Welcomes Jason Rodrigues as Vice President of Sales

METAIRIE, La., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading national provider of HR Compliance as a Service (CaaS) solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Rodrigues as Vice President of Sales. Based in Indiana, Rodrigues brings more than 15 years of sales leadership and entrepreneurial experience across the fintech, cybersecurity, and HR technology sectors. Rodrigues joins OutSolve at a transformational time as the company’s HR CaaS framework continues to gain strong market traction, helping organizations streamline key HR compliance functions under a single, scalable model.

Prior to joining OutSolve, Rodrigues held sales management roles at AI coaching providers Torch and BetterUp. He is the founder of Engageworks.AI, an AI-powered go-to-market orchestration platform that combines CRM, sales calls, and market data to enable real-time buyer intent modeling. Earlier in his career, he was a global strategic enterprise executive at Gartner, leading growth across its cybersecurity and martech sectors. His studies include a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Evansville, a master’s degree in philosophy from The Open University, and a Fulbright Scholar.

Patrick Savoy, President of OutSolve, said, “Jason has a track record of solving big problems for companies and knows how risky and challenging HR compliance requirements are, especially across multi-state workforces. OutSolve’s HR Compliance as a Service model is the interconnected solution that enables organizations to comply with confidence. We’re excited to welcome him to our team and know his expertise will be valuable to our prospects and customers.”

Jason commented, “I’ve always advised customers to lean on experts to help them with what’s coming next. Our unique consultant-led, tech-enabled model puts customers at the center. Every organization gets a dedicated expert that guides them through complex regulations, while delivering audit-ready results. Using the HR CaaS model allows customers to integrate other needs like I-9 employment verification, labor law posters, compensation, pay equity, or workforce analyses into their services immediately creating clear value for companies. This is what I am most excited about...driving success for customers.”

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since our founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey began with a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver even more robust, integrated solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of evolving regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.

