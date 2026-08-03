OutSolve Earns Two-Star Certification from The DaVinci Awards®

METAIRIE, La., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading HR compliance advisory firm, has earned a two-star certification in the Business category of The DaVinci Awards for its HR Compliance as a Service methodology, further validating the company’s approach to helping employers manage today’s increasingly complex HR compliance environment.

OutSolve developed HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS) to address a market where HR teams often manage I-9 compliance, labor law posters, and state and federal obligations across multiple vendors, systems, and deadlines. The methodology brings those domains together through a consultant-led, tech-enabled model designed to help employers reduce manual burden, improve visibility, and maintain readiness as requirements evolve. OutSolve is one of only three winners in The DaVinci Awards’ 2-star Business category.

Why This Award Matters

The DaVinci Award, an international awards program celebrating outstanding innovation, gives the HR CaaS model added credibility at a time when HR leaders are looking for approaches that match the realities of the current compliance climate. Industry reporting and market commentary point to expanding legal complexity, increased attention on I-9 enforcement, emerging AI-related risk, and continued pressure from multistate employment requirements and laws.

In that environment, recognition from an international innovation awards body helps underscore that OutSolve’s methodology is not simply a repackaging of legacy services, but a modern response to how compliance work is being managed now.

“We built an HR Compliance as a Service model because the traditional approach was no longer meeting the moment,” said Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve. “HR teams are being forced to keep up with frequent regulatory changes, disconnected operations, isolated projects, and manual coordination. That model is reactive and inefficient in today’s environment. HR CaaS was designed to give employers a better way forward. Winning a DaVinci Award is meaningful because it recognizes the methodology itself.”

James Williams, CEO and Founder of The DaVinci Awards, said: “We’re delighted to award OutSolve a DaVinci Award in recognition of their excellent work in HR Compliance. Organizations across all industries are constantly on the lookout for innovative ways of streamlining processes, in the face of tightening budgets and the need to stand apart from the market. Core functions such as HR compliance can often be overlooked as a means of competitive differentiation. OutSolve’s approach clearly gives their clients an edge in this critical area. I’d like to offer a huge congratulations in securing this award.”

Annabelle Whittall, COO of the DaVinci Awards, added: “OutSolve has been awarded two-star status by the DaVinci Awards in recognition of their successful reimagining of HR compliance as a strategic, continuous service rather than a reactive obligation. Its thoughtful integration of expertise, process and client support has created a practical innovation that empowers organizations to manage workplace compliance with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

About The DaVinci Awards®

The DaVinci Awards is an international online awards body recognizing outstanding feats of innovation, or achievements, in the fields of business, technology, products, and lifestyle & culture. Nominations are accepted all year around from individuals, teams, organizations, or products & services.

Nominations are judged by a global panel of experts in their fields, with winners earning either a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star certification.

The awards were founded and operated by the team behind The Cloud Awards, an internationally renowned awards body which has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011.

About OutSolve

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.



OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.