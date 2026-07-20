OutSolve Report Reveals the Growing Risks Employers Face with Pay Transparency Laws

METAIRIE, La., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading provider of HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS) and compensation solutions, today released its latest study, “Pay Transparency & Pay Equity: The Business Impact on Performance, Risk and Reputation.” The report examines how pay transparency laws and employee expectations are reshaping compensation risks for employers.

The study argues that the core risk for employers is no longer whether to be transparent, but whether transparency will amplify hidden weaknesses in existing pay practices. OutSolve finds that leading CHROs and HR leaders are responding with a clear sequence: address pay equity first, then expand transparency, supported by defensible analytics and clear communication.

“In today’s environment, a lack of pay transparency is not a neutral position. It’s a fail,” said Neil Dickinson, OutSolve VP of Compensation Services. “It can signal weak compensation governance, increase employee skepticism, and leave organizations more vulnerable when pay decisions are questioned by job candidates, employees, or regulators.”

Key themes and highlights include:

Transparency is now a governance issue. Compensation practices are being treated as visible signals of human capital governance by boards, investors, regulators, and employees, not just an internal HR process.



Compensation practices are being treated as visible signals of human capital governance by boards, investors, regulators, and employees, not just an internal HR process. Patchwork laws are raising stakes. A fast-moving mix of state and local pay transparency requirements is increasing the operational and legal complexity for multistate employers.



A fast-moving mix of state and local pay transparency requirements is increasing the operational and legal complexity for multistate employers. Transparency amplifies existing weaknesses. Inconsistent or undocumented pay decisions become more vulnerable to complaints, audits, and litigation once salary ranges and pay practices are more visible.



Inconsistent or undocumented pay decisions become more vulnerable to complaints, audits, and litigation once salary ranges and pay practices are more visible. Leading CHROs are changing the playbook. The most proactive organizations are moving beyond annual salary surveys to rigorous pay equity analysis, structured job architecture and pay bands, and ongoing monitoring.





“Pay equity and pay transparency are now permanent features of the regulatory and labor market environment,” the report concluded. “Organizations navigating this landscape most successfully understand that opacity is a risk, while transparency – built on a foundation of equity – is a competitive advantage.”

To download a copy of “Pay Transparency & Pay Equity: The Business Impact on Performance, Risk and Reputation,” visit https://go.outsolve.com/pay-transparency-and-equity-report.

ABOUT OUTSOLVE

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.