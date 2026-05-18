OutSolve Releases Exclusive Report on Operational Impact of Intensified I-9 Enforcement

METAIRIE, La., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading HR Compliance as a Service provider, announced the release of its exclusive report, “The Operational Impact of Intensified I-9 Enforcement,” which examines how increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity is creating significant risk for employers.

The new resource comes as federal worksite enforcement activity has accelerated sharply, with OutSolve highlighting that ICE Notices of Inspection (NOI) in 2025 are projected to approach 13,500, a dramatic escalation compared with prior reported enforcement cycles. OutSolve’s report also identifies several industries facing heightened I-9 enforcement risk, particularly those with high-volume hiring, decentralized work sites, reliance on subcontractors, and large frontline workforces, including construction, hospitality and food services, agriculture, food manufacturing and processing, staffing, transportation, warehousing, and healthcare.

“Multi-state compliance is inherently complex, but I-9 obligations add another layer given their federal scope and multi-agency oversight. In today’s distributed, high-volume hiring environment, I’ve seen traditional I-9 processes fail quickly, especially when responsibility is fragmented, execution is inconsistent, and untrained hiring managers or representatives are relied on to complete the process,” commented Desiree Throckmorton, Vice President of I-9 Operations at OutSolve. “The process doesn’t fail all at once; rather, it erodes with every handoff, and most organizations don’t even realize they’re making mistakes until it’s too late.”

OutSolve’s report also points to substantial financial exposure for employers. Federal guidance cited in the report shows that companies face fines ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars per violation or unauthorized worker. The Economic Policy Institute notes that ICE fines may range from $288 to $28,619 per violation, while recent legal updates show paperwork-related Form I-9 penalties can reach $2,861 per form under the current penalty framework.

“The Operational Impact of Intensified I-9 Enforcement” is available now. OutSolve also offers additional supporting materials here, as well as details about its HR Compliance as a Service solution, a unique approach to ensuring ongoing compliance in the evolving landscape of workforce regulations.

About OutSolve

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.