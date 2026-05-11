OutSolve CEO to Speak on State & Federal Employment Regulations at Gartner CHRO Executive Summit in Minnesota

METAIRIE, La., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve, a national HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS) provider WHAT: Will present “Workplace Enforcement Surge – What CHROs Must Do Now,” at Gartner’s Minneapolis CHRO Community Executive Summit. WHEN: The event will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Mancheski will speak at 1:30 p.m. CT. WHERE: Sheraton Bloomington 5601 W 78th Street Edina, Minn.

DETAILS:

Employment laws are constantly evolving, and Minnesota ranks fourth among states for the most extensive employment law changes. With workplace enforcement surging, HR leaders face intense circumstances that require immediate action.

At Gartner’s Minneapolis CHRO Community Executive Summit, Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve, will sit down with a leading HR executive to discuss what’s changing and what leaders need to mitigate risk and protect organizational resilience. In the discussion, they will lay out a proactive, two-front compliance strategy that makes it possible to meet the dual pressures of state law expansions and federal enforcement shifts by decoding where the two collide, implementing multiple “hot list” mandates simultaneously, and repurposing data to maximize efficiency.

Session attendees will learn more about the Minnesota employment law landscape as it relates to compliance and take away actionable advice for navigating both state and federal regulations.

About OutSolve

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.