HAOXI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY and Eaglepoint AI Forge Strategic Partnership to Enter AI-Powered Health Management Track

BEIJING, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAOXI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NASDAQ: HAO) (the “Haoxi Health”), a U.S. publicly listed company, and Eaglepoint AI Inc., a subsidiary of Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM), today jointly announced the signing of a three-year strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will jointly commit R&D, data, and channel resources to launch an AI health management platform in China. Haoxi Health believes that this partnership marks its's exploration of potential opportunities in the AI-enabled healthcare sector. This collaboration also represents the first time that Eaglepoint AI has deployed its Aquila data engine and multimodal model evaluation system in a high-growth health management scenario.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore collaboration in the AI-enabled preventive healthcare applications, including intelligent nutrition, chronic disease risk assessment, and digital therapeutics. HAOXI HEALTH plans to contribute its marketing networks to provide user reach and commercial conversion support, while Eaglepoint AI will be responsible for technical support in model training, data security compliance, and algorithm iteration. The first phase of the project will launch the "AI Digital Health Manager" SaaS system targeting sub-healthy and chronic disease populations.

Mr. Fan Zhen, CEO of Haoxi Health, stated: "The company has long served domestic and international healthcare clients, managing tens of billions of online advertising data points. We understand clients' urgent demand for personalized, quantifiable health management solutions. Eaglepoint AI possesses capabilities in data governance and multimodal model evaluation. Its proprietary Aquila platform has achieved automated comparative experiments with mainstream large models including Claude, GPT, and Gemini, improving model iteration efficiency by 3.5 times. We believe this collaboration will integrate HAOXI's marketing traffic advantages with Eaglepoint's algorithmic strengths."

Both parties believe that the collaboration between HAOXI HEALTH and Eaglepoint AI will not only enhance digital marketing ROI for domestic healthcare enterprises but also provide health data pipelines for AI models, contributing to the competitive and cooperative landscape across the "Data + Algorithm + Traffic" dimensions.

About Haoxi Health Technology Limited

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company's growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers.

