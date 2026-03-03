Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Highlights Strategic Imperative for Domestic Fusion Energy as Escalating U.S.–Iran Conflict Raises Energy Security Risks

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”), today issued the following commentary regarding the escalating military conflict between the United States and Iran and its potential implications for U.S. energy security and the long-term strategic relevance of domestically developed fusion energy platforms.

Geopolitical Disruption Exposes Structural Vulnerability of Fossil Fuel Dependence

Recent military escalation in the Middle East has heightened concerns regarding potential disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a significant portion of global oil supply transits daily. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day transited the strait in 2024, representing a substantial percentage of global seaborne oil trade. Major economies in Asia, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, receive a meaningful share of crude oil flows through the waterway, making any sustained disruption a matter of immediate global economic consequence.

Industry commentary has noted that a prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz could result in significant volatility in global energy markets, including elevated oil prices and increased recession risk across major importing economies. International financial institutions have published scenario analyses reflecting the potential for material price pressure in the event of sustained supply interruption. OPEC has convened emergency discussions to assess potential production responses as markets continue to evaluate the evolving situation.

Energy Security Imperative Accelerates Demand for Domestic, Non-Fossil Baseload Alternatives

Management believes these developments underscore a structural vulnerability in the global energy system, including heavy reliance on fossil fuel supply chains concentrated in geopolitically sensitive regions. The structural vulnerability of fossil-fuel-dependent economies to geopolitical supply disruptions has been clearly exposed, reinforcing what the Company views as the long-term strategic case for domestically sourced, non-intermittent clean energy technologies including fusion.

The fusion energy sector has experienced substantial momentum in recent years, with cumulative private and public investment exceeding $10 billion and continuing to grow. The U.S. government has established a dedicated Office of Fusion Energy, and multiple fusion developers have announced commercialization roadmaps targeting deployment in the coming decade. The combination of rising electricity demand, driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, reshoring of manufacturing, and electrification of transportation, and the geopolitical fragility of conventional energy supply chains creates a compelling strategic environment for fusion energy development.

Unlike solar and wind, which are intermittent and geographically constrained, fusion energy offers the potential for continuous, weather-independent baseload power generation with zero greenhouse gas emissions and minimal long-lived radioactive waste. A sustained Strait of Hormuz disruption further illustrates that existing bypass pipeline capacity and strategic petroleum reserves may be insufficient to fully offset a major supply interruption, underscoring the continuing exposure of global energy systems to hydrocarbon chokepoints.

American Fusion: Advancing the Texatron™ Platform Amid Heightened Energy Security Focus

Against this geopolitical backdrop, the Company continues to execute on its strategic plan to develop and commercialize the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform through Kepler Fusion Technologies.

The Texatron™ system is engineered around a Deuterium–Helium-3 fuel pathway designed to enable direct electrical energy conversion, significantly reducing neutron radiation compared to traditional deuterium-tritium fusion approaches and eliminating reliance on conventional steam-cycle infrastructure.

Key recent milestones reinforce the Company’s positioning:

Transaction Closing: On February 27, 2026, all closing conditions under the Company’s previously disclosed transaction with Kepler Fusion Technologies were satisfied and the transaction formally closed, establishing a definitive closing date for purchase accounting purposes and meaningfully simplifying the Company’s year-end audit for fiscal year 2025.

Patent Portfolio Expansion: As of February 27, 2026, the Company has filed 20 patent applications with the USPTO covering core structural, confinement, and electromagnetic design elements of the Texatron™ “clam-shell” reactor architecture, with approximately 240 additional applications in active development. If filed as contemplated, the portfolio would encompass approximately 260 patent applications covering reactor architecture, fuel cycle optimization, and integrated system design.

Regulatory Progress: The Company’s Form 10 registration statement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is substantially complete, with EDGAR access codes being obtained for near-term filing. The PCAOB audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is nearing completion. The Company continues to advance its corporate action with FINRA related to its transition to the American Fusion name and trading identity.

Leadership Team Buildout: The Company has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Electrical & Power Systems Officer, and an Independent Director, reinforcing operational readiness and governance as the Company approaches full SEC reporting status.

Richard Hawkins, President & CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., stated: “The events unfolding in the Middle East are a sobering reminder that the world’s energy infrastructure remains dependent on geopolitical chokepoints and fossil fuel supply chains. The potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz underscores the systemic vulnerability inherent in global hydrocarbon transit routes. American Fusion is building toward a future where clean, domestically produced, infrastructure-grade baseload power is not merely advantageous but strategically essential. We believe the Texatron™ platform, with its compact design, aneutronic fuel pathway, and modular scalability, positions the Company to contribute meaningfully to that future as the global energy transition advances.”

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added: “Geopolitical instability reinforces the fundamental thesis behind our technology development. The world cannot indefinitely rely on energy systems subject to disruption by regional conflict or concentrated supply corridors. Fusion energy — powered by fuel sources that are abundant and not concentrated in geopolitically sensitive regions — represents a credible long-term pathway toward greater energy resilience. We remain focused on advancing the Texatron™ platform through disciplined engineering, expanding our intellectual property estate, and positioning the Company for future commercial deployment.”

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications