BTCS to Participate in Upcoming March Webinars

WAYNE, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced that Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer, will host the first part of its new BTCS AMA Webinar Series on March 4th and will participate in the Webull Digital Asset Treasury Crypto Webinar on March 11th.

BTCS AMA Webinar Series: Part 1

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Time: 2:30 P.M. ET

Webcast: Click to register here

Webull Digital Asset Treasury Crypto Webinar

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

Type: Panel

Webcast: Registration will be made available on the BTCS IR website

A replay of the Webinars will be posted on the BTCS IR website following the event. Should you have any additional questions or would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BTCS’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at BTCS@KCSA.com.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi deployments), BTCS offers a unique opportunity for blockchain exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and an Ethereum-focused strategy. Discover how BTCS offers exposure to Ethereum and its on-chain economy through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

For more information, follow us on:

X: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen - CEO

X: @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto - Managing Director

Email: BTCS@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254