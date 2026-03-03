ECGI Highlights RezyFi Live Pilot Progress in CEO Interview Update

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) shared a progress update from management's recent CEO interview discussing the RezyFi mortgage real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiative and the live pilot currently in progress. To frame the scale of the addressable market, ECGI cited Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts calling for total single-family mortgage originations of $2.2 trillion in 2026, up from $2.0 trillion expected in 2025. Management noted that even an initial niche within a market of that magnitude can support meaningful platform-building opportunity over time.

View the full interview at: https://www.youtube.com/live/pddT_28oblA

As previously disclosed, the pilot is tied to mortgage loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned subsidiary of RezyFi, and is intended to validate a repeatable workflow before broader rollout. In the interview, management emphasized that the key pilot objective is readiness to support an initial pooled offering to investors, supported by stable technical performance, reliable tracking of loan life-cycle events, and accurate on-chain representation of mortgage assets.

Management also discussed the core "rails" being validated, including token creation tied to mortgage assets, servicing payment mapping, and repeatable investor reporting. The company noted that the platform is designed to support a transaction-based fee model. Management outlined potential fee mechanics that could include tokenization and origination fees, pooling and structuring fees, platform usage fees, life-cycle event fees (including transfers and settlements), and, where applicable, yield-related services that may be supported by the total tokenized asset value on the platform. These items were discussed as potential platform economics if the workflow is validated, subject to execution, market adoption, and applicable requirements.

Management stated that the following checkpoints are intended to reduce execution risk by proving repeatability and investor-grade reporting before scaling.

Key checkpoints:

Pilot validation complete: Token creation, payment mapping, and reporting

Token creation, payment mapping, and reporting Pooled structure readiness: Multiple loans and multiple token holders

Multiple loans and multiple token holders First pool workflow readiness: Ability to support a first pooled offering process

Steigerwald added that readiness to support a first pooled offering workflow is a key indicator of successful pilot execution.

Management reiterated its focus on disciplined execution and responsible capital management as the pilot advances through these checkpoints.

About ECGI Holdings ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

