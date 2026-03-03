Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 5th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

"We're excited to host the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference and showcase a diverse group of companies driving meaningful innovation across the sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This event provides a unique opportunity for these companies to share their strategies and connect directly with investors."

March 5th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AMBimergen Energy Corporation(NYSE American: BESS) 
11:00 AM Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.(OTCQB: HLRTF | CSE: HEAT) 
11:30 AMP2 Solar, Inc.(OTCID: PTOS)
12:00 PM EverGen Infrastructure Corp.(OTCQB: EVGIF | TSXV: EVGN) 
12:30 PM Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.(OTCQB: CWSFF| TSXV: CMC)
1:00 PMRZOLV Technologies Inc.(OTCQB: RZOLF | TSXV: RZL)
1:30 PMStardust Solar Energy Inc.(OTCQB: SUNXF | TSXV: SUN)
2:00 PMWaste Energy Corp.(OTCQB: WAST)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


