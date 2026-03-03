Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 5th.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
"We're excited to host the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference and showcase a diverse group of companies driving meaningful innovation across the sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This event provides a unique opportunity for these companies to share their strategies and connect directly with investors."
March 5th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|Bimergen Energy Corporation
|(NYSE American: BESS)
|11:00 AM
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
|(OTCQB: HLRTF | CSE: HEAT)
|11:30 AM
|P2 Solar, Inc.
|(OTCID: PTOS)
|12:00 PM
|EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
|(OTCQB: EVGIF | TSXV: EVGN)
|12:30 PM
|Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
|(OTCQB: CWSFF| TSXV: CMC)
|1:00 PM
|RZOLV Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: RZOLF | TSXV: RZL)
|1:30 PM
|Stardust Solar Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: SUNXF | TSXV: SUN)
|2:00 PM
|Waste Energy Corp.
|(OTCQB: WAST)
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
