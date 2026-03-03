Opti9 Appoints TJ Houske as President & General Manager of Public Cloud

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opti9, a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider, has recently announced that TJ Houske has joined the company as President & General Manager of Public Cloud.

Houske brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across cloud architecture, technology engineering, and strategic business development. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of OTAVA, where he led cloud-focused transformation initiatives and helped scale secure, enterprise-grade platforms for regulated and high-growth organizations.

In his new role, Houske will lead Opti9’s public cloud strategy, overseeing cloud modernization, managed services, and customer success across AWS and hybrid environments. He will also play a key leadership role aligned with Opti9’s recent acquisition of Aptible, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver secure, compliant, automation-driven cloud platforms at scale.

“We are delighted to have TJ join the team at Opti9. TJs knowledge and experience adds to our senior management team and will assist us to continue on our growth trajectory and help drive our long-term strategy. " said Paul Butcher, CEO at Opti9.

Known for translating complex technology into practical, outcome-driven solutions, Houske has built and led high-performing teams across enterprise and regulated environments. His leadership philosophy emphasizes accountability, execution, and empowering teams to deliver lasting value for customers.

“Opti9’s cloud-first mindset, disciplined execution, and focus on real customer outcomes immediately stood out to me,” said TJ Houske, President & General Manager of Public Cloud at Opti9. “With the addition of Aptible, we’re uniquely positioned to help organizations move faster in the cloud without compromising security, compliance, or operational excellence.”

Houske is a John C. Maxwell–certified educator and is actively involved in leadership coaching, mentoring, and speaking. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategic Leadership.

Outside of work, Houske is a devoted husband and proud father, guided by a personal mission to make a positive difference every day.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider specializing in managed cloud services, application modernization, and data resilience solutions. As an AWS Premier Partner and a Veeam Platinum VCSP, Opti9 offers a ranger of services including backup, disaster recover, and managed security and compliance designed to accelerate digital transformation with minimal business disruption.

