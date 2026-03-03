CoinEx Concludes Skyline Soirée, Joined by Industry Leaders for Consensus Side Event

HONG KONG, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Consensus Hong Kong 2026, CoinEx proudly co-hosted Skyline Soirée, held at Soho House Hong Kong’s Pool Room, an exclusive side event alongside Kronos Research and ViaBTC, with support from Babylon Labs. The event echoed the momentum of Consensus Hong Kong, which returned this February as Crypto’s Most Influential Event in Asia. Bringing together over 15,000 leaders from more than 100 countries, 6,000+ companies, and trillion in crypto assets under management, Consensus provides a premier platform for institutional finance, regulatory dialogue, and decentralized innovation.





Fostering Institutional Dialogue and High-Impact Industry Engagement

As a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions, CoinEx plays a vital role in connecting liquidity, capital, and innovation across diverse markets. More than just a trading platform, CoinEx actively positions itself at the forefront of industry dialogue and drives high-quality collaboration across the crypto ecosystem.

Skyline Soirée was intentionally designed and led by CoinEx as a strategic platform to deepen institutional engagement and accelerate responsible industry growth. Guided by its vision as Your Crypto Trading Expert, CoinEx proactively brought together leading forces across the value chain. By joining hands with ViaBTC and Kronos Research, and with the strong support of Babylon Labs, CoinEx further deepened strategic cooperation with long-standing partners while expanding its network among institutional traders, quantitative liquidity providers, mining infrastructure leaders, and protocol builders.





The collaboration with ViaBTC and Kronos Research in particular marked a meaningful step toward closer alignment. This strengthened partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving frameworks, and fostering sustainable, transparent market infrastructure. The atmosphere at the event was vibrant, open, and forward-looking. The curated setting encouraged candid conversations and relationship-building, reinforcing trust and shared vision among participants.





Strengthening the CoinEx Ecosystem and Global Presence

Established in 2017, CoinEx has consistently prioritized security, transparency, and long-term sustainability. As one of the earliest exchanges to release proof-of-reserves, CoinEx safeguards 100% of user assets. Today, CoinEx provides access to over 1100 cryptocurrencies. Its native token, CET, plays a central role within the ecosystem, backed by a long-term tokenomics framework and a repurchase-and-burn mechanism designed to promote sustainable value.

Backed by ViaBTC’s strong technical foundation, the broader CoinEx ecosystem continues to expand. Entering its 9th year in 2026, CoinEx has received multiple accolades from global and regional media, including Best Centralized Exchange, Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange, 2025 Best Staking Service Exchange, and Top Crypto Exchanges 2025 which further validating its industry leadership and commitment to excellence.

CoinEx continues to strengthen its global presence through active participation in major blockchain events worldwide. Throughout 2025, the exchange took part in leading industry gatherings including Coinfest Asia 2025, TOKEN2049, LABITCONF 2025, and the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo 2025, among other high-profile conferences. Building on this momentum, 2026 is set to be another year of expanded global engagement.

Through strategic industry engagement and ecosystem collaboration, CoinEx will continue supporting initiatives that drive meaningful progress across the Web3 landscape. Skyline Soirée was a reflection of CoinEx’s commitment to bringing together the capital, liquidity and infrastructure leaders shaping the future of digital finance.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1100 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

