ViaBTC Group Marks 10 Years of Blockchain Infrastructure Development, Highlighting Ecosystem Growth and CoinEx Expansion

The milestone reflects a decade of investment in blockchain infrastructure spanning mining, digital asset trading, wallets, public blockchain services, and institutional solutions.

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaBTC Group is marking its 10th anniversary by highlighting the development of its blockchain infrastructure ecosystem, which has expanded from its origins as a cryptocurrency mining pool into a network of blockchain services supporting mining, digital asset trading, wallets, public blockchain infrastructure, institutional custody, blockchain data services, and charitable initiatives. As part of the milestone, the company outlined how the technological foundation built over the past decade has supported the continued growth of CoinEx, its global cryptocurrency trading platform.

Founded in 2016 with the launch of ViaBTC Pool, ViaBTC Group began by focusing on one of blockchain’s most fundamental pillars: reliable mining infrastructure. Through continuous investment in system architecture, distributed computing, security, and global operations, the company has gradually expanded into a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem spanning mining, digital asset trading, wallets, public blockchain infrastructure, institutional custody, blockchain data services, and philanthropy.

From ViaBTC Pool to CoinEx, followed by CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Vault, CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), CoinEx Explorer, and CoinEx Charity, each business represents a distinct component of the broader ecosystem while sharing the same technological foundation and long-term vision. This interconnected structure is reflected in ViaBTC Group’s 10th anniversary visual theme—an “Ecosystem Galaxy”—where every “planet” operates independently while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the entire system.





As one of the core pillars of this ecosystem, CoinEx was built upon a decade of accumulated infrastructure and operational expertise rather than from scratch. Leveraging ViaBTC Group’s long-standing experience in blockchain technology, security architecture, and global operations, CoinEx has developed into a comprehensive cryptocurrency trading platform serving users in more than 200 countries and regions. Today, the platform supports over 1,300 digital assets and offers a broad range of products and services, including spot trading, margin trading, futures, financial services, AMM, Swap, Staking, and an expanding suite of Web3 solutions.

In the digital asset industry, trust is not established overnight—it is earned through years of consistent execution and continuous improvement. CoinEx’s long-term growth reflects the foundation built by ViaBTC Group over the past decade and is guided by four core principles: Transparency, Reliability, Responsibility, and Accessibility.

Transparency is demonstrated through initiatives such as Proof of Reserves, providing users with greater visibility into platform asset backing and reinforcing confidence through verifiable information. Reliability is built upon years of investment in resilient infrastructure, security systems, and operational excellence, enabling CoinEx to deliver a stable and secure trading experience to users worldwide. Responsibility is reflected in the platform’s ongoing commitment to strengthening security, advancing compliance capabilities, and contributing to the sustainable development of the blockchain industry. Accessibility drives CoinEx’s mission to lower barriers to digital assets through intuitive products, multilingual support, and global service coverage, making blockchain technology more inclusive for users around the world.

Over the past ten years, ViaBTC Group has steadily expanded its ecosystem while maintaining a clear long-term vision. CoinEx has grown alongside this ecosystem, benefiting from the technological expertise, operational experience, and shared values accumulated across the Group. Together, these interconnected businesses form an ecosystem designed not only to support today’s digital asset economy, but also to build the infrastructure for tomorrow’s decentralized future.

As ViaBTC Group enters its second decade, it remains committed to advancing blockchain infrastructure, strengthening ecosystem collaboration, and continuously empowering CoinEx. Guided by long-term thinking and sustained innovation, the Group will continue working alongside users, developers, and partners worldwide to help shape a more open, secure, and trusted digital asset ecosystem.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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