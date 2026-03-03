Fast Company and Texas A&M to Host ‘In Good Company’ Special Event During SXSW 2026

Austin, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company, the only media brand dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and positive impact, in partnership with Texas A&M University, will host "In Good Company,” a daylong special event during the Fast Company Grill at SXSW, on March 16, 2026, in Austin. The Fast Company Grill takes place at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill (201 Brazos St.).

Designed for innovators, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of responsible business, "In Good Company” will spotlight bold ideas, practical strategies, and meaningful conversations around business for good in a rapidly changing world. The program will explore how organizations can drive growth while prioritizing purpose, accountability, and social good. The event will conclude on a high note with a celebratory closing party featuring Season 28 winner of The Voice—and proud current TAMU student—Aiden Ross.



“Today’s most successful businesses understand that growth and good are not mutually exclusive,” says Fast Company chief revenue officer Cece Ryan. “This daylong program, ‘In Good Company,’ will bring together leaders who are proving that purpose-driven strategies can create real impact for communities while delivering long-term value for brands.”

As part of the “In Good Company” programming, on Monday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Texas A&M will bring to life an interactive art experience taking place at the Fareground Austin parking lot, just one block from the Grill. In partnership with Secret Walls, Texas A&M’s BUILD student organization invites attendees to collaborate with a renowned muralist to complete a custom design inside the organization’s flagship mobile clinic, blending art, storytelling, and community impact into a meaningful, hands-on experience. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

This final day of the Grill that’s dedicated to business for good will feature a dynamic lineup of business experts, thought leaders, and visionaries leading positive impact across many industries, including:

Robert Ambrose, Associate Director of the Texas A&M Space Institute

Dale Brisby, Rodeo Personality, YouTuber

R. Ethan Braden, Vice President and CMO, Texas A&M University

Jack Giarraputo, American film producer and co-founder of Happy Madison Productions

Jason Kim, CEO, Firefly Aerospace

Dave Lavery, Program Executive for Solar System Exploration at NASA

Federico Muyshondt, President & Chief Operating Officer, The Farmer’s Dog

Michelle Peterson, CMO, Kendra Scott

Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief

Anthony Wood, CEO, Roku

Pri Shumate, former CMO, Miami Dolphins

Stef Strack, Founder and CEO, Voice in Sport

Elizabeth Teran, Chief Parent Officer, Owlet

“Texas A&M University is proud to partner again with Fast Company at SXSW to turn ‘A Force for Good’ into something attendees can truly experience. Over four days at the Fast Company Grill, we’re showcasing the magnitude and momentum of Aggie innovation—breakthroughs in food, energy and medicine brought to life through hands-on activations—while convening conversations with industry thought leaders on building brands that matter, scaling purpose-driven entrepreneurship, exploring how space research is shaping the future, and navigating what’s next. The goal is simple, Texas-sized, and rooted in our mission: bring leaders of character together, create real connections, and accelerate ideas that deliver a brighter, safer world,” says Texas A&M Vice President and CMO R. Ethan Braden.

To view the full event schedule or to request an invite to attend, visit https://events.fastcompany.com/grill_2026.







About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Texas A&M

Established in 1876 as the state’s first public university, Texas A&M University is one of the largest universities in the nation yet remains grounded in its military roots and Aggie Core Values of Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect and Selfless Service. As a research powerhouse and a land-, sea- and space-grant institution, Texas A&M seeks to solve the issues facing Texas, the nation and the world. Named by Fast Company Magazine as a Brand that Matters and one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies in 2025, Texas A&M counts seven Fortune 500 CEOs as former students and was named by The Wall Street Journal as the best in Texas and No. 11 public institution in the U.S. for 2025. Texas A&M was named the most recognized university in the state of Texas and No. 2 among all U.S. public universities in the latest Global University Visibility (GUV) rankings compiled by higher education research and consulting firm American Caldwell.

