Netskope Integrates with Imprivata Enterprise Access Management to Enhance Identity-Aware, AI-Ready Zero Trust Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the integration of Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) , healthcare’s most trusted access management platform, with the Netskope One platform and its powerful Zero Trust Engine . Imprivata EAM enables fast, secure passwordless access into shared workstations and clinical applications. This integration gives healthcare organizations further visibility into user activity to maintain the most granular data security posture required to meet stringent compliance and regulatory requirements including HIPAA and HITECH.

The initial Netskope-Imprivata integration balances identity-aware zero trust security for clinical continuity with the speed necessary for modern patient care. With Imprivata’s high-fidelity user identity context, Netskope One enables healthcare organizations to enact adaptive, risk-based policies that can be enforced in real time. This seamless integration ensures that the moment a clinician authenticates to access a workstation, Netskope instantly activates a personalized security profile that follows the clinician accessing data across any device or location. This dynamic approach safeguards Protected Health Information (PHI) across cloud, web, AI, and private applications, providing essential guardrails for clinical resilience while ensuring patient care remains uninterrupted and secure.

As AI becomes deeply embedded into clinical and administrative workflows via APIs for tasks like medical documentation and report summarization, the risk of "Shadow AI" and the accidental exposure of sensitive patient information has reached a critical tipping point. Legacy security tools struggle to assess human and non-human identities and to correlate data activity across sources, users, and interactions—challenging security teams to get the visibility they need to properly protect that data. According to the new Netskope Threat Labs Report: Healthcare 2026 , 89% of data policy violations in the healthcare sector involve regulated data—a figure significantly higher than the global average across other verticals.

“AI is transforming clinical decision-making, but it also introduces new data risks, from Shadow AI to sophisticated ransomware,” said Steven Ramirez, Chief Security & Technology Officer at Renown Health. “By combining Imprivata’s access management platform with Netskope’s AI-powered, identity-aware zero trust architecture, we gain real-time visibility across shared workstations and cloud applications. This lets us enforce role-based access, reduce implicit trust, and automate threat response, strengthening PHI protection and operational resilience without slowing clinicians down.”

Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Access Management, Imprivata EAM facilitates fast, secure, passwordless access to all devices, applications, and workflows. Imprivata recently introduced expanded capabilities of EAM – including passwordless authentication, identity verification, and risk signaling and behavioral analytics – to enable faster, more secure access for all enterprise users, improve security and compliance, and reduce total cost of ownership.

"In healthcare, security must move at the speed of life-critical care. By integrating Imprivata Enterprise Access Management with the Netskope Zero Trust Engine, healthcare organizations can secure the last mile of the clinical workflow on shared workstations while bridging the gap between clinical agility and uncompromising data protection,” said Chip Hughes, Chief Product Officer at Imprivata. “Healthcare professionals can continue to leverage the tap-and-go model to access patient records instantly, while Netskope works behind the scenes to apply precision, role-based policies that help stop ransomware and protect PHI.”

The Netskope-Imprivata integration includes:

Optimized Clinical Continuity: Accelerate provider workflows with high-access via facial recognition, proximity badge, or other passwordless authentication method that automates background security without hindering clinician productivity.

Accelerate provider workflows with high-access via facial recognition, proximity badge, or other passwordless authentication method that automates background security without hindering clinician productivity. Adaptive Risk Mitigation: Neutralize ransomware and data exfiltration by applying identity-aware, real-time threat protection to every shared clinical workstation session.

Neutralize ransomware and data exfiltration by applying identity-aware, real-time threat protection to every shared clinical workstation session. Continuous Regulatory Compliance: Enable HIPAA and HITECH adherence with granular visibility and precise audit trails for individual user activity on shared devices.

Enable HIPAA and HITECH adherence with granular visibility and precise audit trails for individual user activity on shared devices. Zero Trust Visibility: Eliminate implicit trust by replacing vulnerable OS-level logins with adaptive, role-based access controls that follow the user everywhere.

Eliminate implicit trust by replacing vulnerable OS-level logins with adaptive, role-based access controls that follow the user everywhere. Dynamic Data Protection: Safeguard PHI through real-time, persona-mapped DLP that automatically stops risky behavior and data exposure.





“Today’s healthcare environments require an AI-ready approach to preserving patient safety by protecting data and preventing security incidents,” said David Willis, Vice President of Technology Alliances, Netskope. "Our integration with Imprivata enables fast and efficient clinical care while enforcing the strict zero trust principles required to defend against criminal activities and adhere to strict compliance requirements. This milestone is just the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at redefining secure identity and access across the healthcare IT stack.”

The SaaS to SaaS integration is now available to all Imprivata customers when they deploy the Netskope One Client. To learn more, read the Netskope blog.

Netskope and Imprivata will showcase the new integration at the HIMSS conference in Las Vegas, March 9-12, 2026. Visit the Netskope booth #10107 for a demonstration and to learn more.

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

