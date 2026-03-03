Prismatic Introduces AI Copilot to Enable End Users to Build Workflows with Natural Language

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismatic , the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, today announced the AI Copilot for its Embedded Workflow Builder (EWB ). The AI Copilot brings natural-language automation directly to end users, allowing them to build and customize integrations simply by describing what they want and then visually validate and refine workflows in real time. Technical teams can save hours and less technical users can more quickly and easily create integrations without needing to code.

B2B software companies face a fundamental challenge: Their customers need workflows tailored to their specific business processes, but most teams don't have the bandwidth to build and maintain a workflow builder on top of their core products. With Prismatic’s EWB, companies can embed a visual workflow canvas directly into their products, enabling their customers to build workflows themselves without writing code.

Prismatic’s new AI Copilot for EWB further simplifies this solution, eliminating time-consuming manual configuration and management. End users describe what they want to accomplish in plain language, and their integrations come to life instantly. AI Copilot builds the workflow on the canvas in real time, providing visual confirmation of each step and an understanding of how the flow works. For less technical users, this removes the learning curve entirely. And for technical teams building templates or supporting customers, it saves time, turning hours of configuration into minutes.

”User expectations are evolving. Increasingly, they want to describe intent in natural language, not learn another new interface,” said Tanner Burson, vice president of engineering at Prismatic. ”But enterprise automation can't be a black box. Users need to see, understand and verify what's being built. The EWB Copilot delivers both: the simplicity of conversation with the transparency of a visual canvas.”

Designed for Enterprise Embedding

Unlike stand-alone AI automation tools, AI Copilot is purpose-built for B2B software companies to embed into their own products. Key capabilities include:

Full platform access through conversation: Users can build workflows using Prismatic’s extensive connector library, authenticate with third-party services, and create complex automations, all through natural language.

Users can build workflows using Prismatic’s extensive connector library, authenticate with third-party services, and create complex automations, all through natural language. A simplified build experience: Users describe what they need instead of navigating menus and configuring steps manually. The canvas updates in real time, helping users understand how workflows work as they build.

Users describe what they need instead of navigating menus and configuring steps manually. The canvas updates in real time, helping users understand how workflows work as they build. Flexibility and control : Workflow building happens natively within your product, not through a third-party tool your customers have to configure separately. Organizations maintain control over the experience and can meet the security and compliance requirements their enterprise customers expect.

: Workflow building happens natively within your product, not through a third-party tool your customers have to configure separately. Organizations maintain control over the experience and can meet the security and compliance requirements their enterprise customers expect. Visual verification: Every AI-generated workflow appears on the canvas, where users can inspect, test, and refine it without any hidden logic.

Prismatic developed AI Copilot based on direct feedback from enterprise customers and prospects who increasingly asked for AI-assisted workflow building. Early adopters, including B2B SaaS companies serving regulated industries and platforms with less technical end users, report that the AI Copilot enables self-service workflow building for audiences they previously couldn’t support without hands-on assistance or partner involvement.

The AI Copilot is available in early access starting today, with general availability planned for later this spring. To learn more or request early access, visit the website .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies that need to build integrations fast and deliver them at scale. The platform handles authentication, deployment, monitoring, and security at scale, while developers build integrations through code-native, low-code, or embedded workflow builder experiences. Teams build once and deploy to many customers with individualized configuration. B2B software companies from startups to Fortune 500s use Prismatic to power their product integrations. Learn more at prismatic.io.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

prismatic@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ca86a5-3da4-46c4-b602-7d68f0e7644b